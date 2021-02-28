Oklahoma battered in loss to Texas A&M

Sooners struggle in first inning, and the OU bats were quiet all night

ROUND ROCK, TX — Left-hander Dalton Fowler had trouble locating the strike zone and Texas A&M’s talent with the bats took over.

Fowler, a transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College, allowed four walks and gave up four hits in the first inning as Oklahoma was routed 8-1 by Texas A&M on Saturday night at Dell Diamond.

Fowler faced 12 batters in the inning and threw 50 pitches with 25 strikes. A&M’s Logan Britt provided the big ball with a three-run home run that made it 6-0.

After Fowler finished the first inning, Sooners coach Skip Johnson got things leveled out as five OU pitchers combined to allow just four hits and one run the rest of the way.

But Oklahoma bats were quiet. Three Aggie pitchers scattered just five hits.

OU got on the board in the top of the sixth when Conor McKenna led off with a single, took third on Tanner Tredaway’s one-out single, and scored on Breydon Daniel’s groundout.

Texas A&M, a former Big 12 Conference member, roughed up a Big 12 team for the second straight night. On Friday, the Aggies (4-3) routed Baylor 12-4.

OU (3-3) beat Auburn in Friday’s opener. The Sooners finish the event on Sunday with a 5 p.m. game against Baylor.