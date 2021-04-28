Oklahoma lands 9-seed in Columbus

The Sooner women's golf team continues its recent run of success with yet another NCAA Regional trip

Oklahoma has gotten used to this.

The Sooners on Wednesday landed a bid to the NCAA Columbus Regional, the women’s golf team’s fourth consecutive regional trip and its ninth in the last 11 years under head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell.

The regional — scheduled for May 10-12 — comes at the perfect time as OU is playing maybe its best golf of the season.

“Being able to continue to play in May is always our goal,” Drouin-Luttrell said in an OU press release, “and after everything was stopped last year, it made us hungry to get back and push each other. We've got one of the top-scoring averages in the nation and know we can compete with anyone out there, and we look forward to the opportunity."

OU is the 9-seed in Columbus and will play the Scarlet Course at the Ohio State University Golf Club. No. 1 seed Duke is also in Columbus.

Mikhaela Fortuna OU Athletics

“We are so grateful to play in the Columbus Regional this season,” Drouin-Luttrell said. “We've had a solid year so far and can't wait to see what's next for us as a team. The regional tournament is another chapter in our book, and we're ready to compete.”

Drouin-Luttrell arrived at OU in 2009, and the Sooners have moved on from regional play into the NCAA Championships four times since then, including three straight top-10 finishes from 2012-14.

Last year, OU hosted hosted at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, as current senior Kaitlin Milligan finished tied for first.

OU is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Big 12 Championship and has finished top five in all but one tournament this season.

The Sooners, anchored by juniors Hannah Screen and Mikhaela Fortuna, posted the second-lowest team scoring average in OU history this season.

The other three regional sites are Baton Rouge, Stanford and Louisville. From the Big 12 Conference, Baylor is a 3-seed in Baton Rouge, Texas is a 4-seed and Texas Tech is a 6-seed in Louisville, and Oklahoma State is a 2-seed, Iowa State is a 9-seed and TCU is an 11-seed in Stanford.

Regional play is a 54-hole format, and the top six teams from each region advance to the NCAA Championship, scheduled for May 21-26, at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ.