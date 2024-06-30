All Sooners

Oklahoma Mourns Loss of Wrestling Icon Stan Abel

The Oklahoma City legend went from three-time All-American to coaching the Sooners for 21 years and leading the team to a national championship.

John E. Hoover

Stan Abel
Stan Abel / National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum

By OU Media Relations/Wrestling Hall of Fame

NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Athletics family and wrestling community mourn the loss of Stan Abel, a National Wrestling Hall of Famer and former Oklahoma head coach, who passed away on June 28 at the age of 87.

Abel, who wrestled at OU and later served as head coach from 1973-93, led the Sooners to the 1974 national championship and is the program's all-time leader in wins. He achieved 279 dual victories at OU and finished with a .690 winning percentage.

"Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Stan Abel," said head wrestling coach Roger Kish. "Coach Abel was truly one of the greats of our sport, and his impact on the wrestling world will always be felt. We share our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Abel's wrestling career spanned five decades.  A native of Oklahoma City, he was a three-time All-American for the Sooners, winning the 130-pound national title in 1959 and 1960. His championship win in 1960 contributed to OU's team title under Hall of Fame head coach Tommy Evans.

As a wrestler, he was a three-time collegiate All-American, placing third as a sophomore and winning the NCAA title at 130 pounds the next two years. In 1960, Abel won his second Big Eight crown, was conference wrestler of the year, and led the Sooners to the NCAA team championship. He had a career record of 53-5-1.

After posting a 69-4-2 record as coach at Putnam City High School, where he had wrestled, Abel served three years as an assistant at Ohio University, then became head coach at Cincinnati in 1972. One season later he was summoned home to Oklahoma, to continue the wrestling tradition established by Paul Keen, Port Robertson and Tommy Evans.

During his 21-year tenure as Oklahoma's head coach, Abel guided the Sooners to one national championship (1974) and four runner-up finishes (1975, 1981, 1985 and 1986), and finished outside the top 10 only once. He coached 15 individual champions and 74 All-Americans, leading OU to three Big Eight Conference titles.

One of his proudest moments came in 1984 when his son, Darren, earned All-America honors as an OU wrestler. The Sooners captured three Big Eight trophies and Abel was conference coach of the year three times. He was elected Man of the Year in 1974, and national Coach of the Year in '85.

Inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1989, Abel became the fourth consecutive OU head coach to receive the honor. Although he secured 279 wins with the Sooners, his 29-year overall coaching career included over 350 dual meet victories.

Published
John E. Hoover

JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Other Sooners