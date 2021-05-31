Oklahoma Remains Firmly in Second Place at NCAA Men's Golf Championships

Quade Cummins and Jonathan Brightwell are still in contention for medalist honors heading into Monday's final round of stroke play.

Oklahoma was good enough to ease through the first three days of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship. Now the fun begins.

The Sooners enter Monday’s final stroke-play round at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale firmly in second place at 2-over par 282, 14 shots behind leader Oklahoma State (12-under 268).

OU is in great position as match play nears: the top eight teams advance to match play, and the Sooners start Monday 12 shots ahead of the cut.

In match play, teams will be seeded and will square off in a quarterfinal and semifinal match Tuesday followed by a championship match on Wednesday.

“We've been able to kind of re-create the same round every day so far, which has put us in a good spot,” head coach Ryan Hybl said in an OU press release. “When you look at the par-5 holes, that's a place that we've been really successful and (Sunday) we just played them OK. I think we had some silly bogeys, in particular on No. 15, which is not a hard hole. We have to clean up some stuff and talk about a couple of different things before (Monday).”

Monday, May 31: 3-7 p.m. CT (Individual National Championship)

Tuesday, June 1: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CT (Quarterfinals); 1-5 p.m. CT (Semifinals)

Wednesday, June 2: 3-7 p.m. CT (National Championship)

Oklahoma carded the two par-5s on Sunday at 2-under. Seniors Quade Cummins and Jonathan Brightwell, who both birdied No. 11, are in the top 5 for individual medalist.

Cummins (t-3, 5-under) put himself in contention for his first collegiate win after posting a team-low and 2-under 68 Sunday. Cummins trails Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin and Clemson's Turk Pettit by four and two shots, respectively.

“I’ve basically played the same round every single day," Cummins said. “I’ve had some really good stretches of golf and then I've had some stretches where I've had to get up and down a lot. That trend didn't stop today, but I was lucky enough to make a couple of par putts that were outside looks at par and that kept my round going.”

Jonathan Brightwell (t-5th, 4-under) is also a contender for national championship honors after an opening-round 68 and back-to-back 69s heading into the final round. He fired six birdies Sunday, and his 13 total birdies are tied for third-most in the tournament so far.

Logan McAllister (t-22nd, 3-over) fired an even-par 70 in the third round and has improved his score by one stroke each day. McAllister is one of three OU starters playing in their first NCAA Championship.

Ben Lorenz (t-67th, 9-over) opened with back-to-back 71s but carded a quadruple-bogey on the par-5 No. 9 and finished Sunday with two birdies on the back nine. Garett Reband (t-123rd, 16-over) shot 5-over 75.

Oklahoma is scheduled to tee off Monday starting at 1:28 CT off the first tee with first-place OSU and host Arizona State.

The final three rounds of coverage will be on Golf Channel.