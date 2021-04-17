Oklahoma run-rules Texas again

Sooners hit a late-inning single against the Longhorns to walk off for the second day in a row

Agitated by a low power rating and motivated to prove their dominance is no fluke, Oklahoma remained merciless against Texas.

The No. 1-ranked Sooners — only 16th in this week’s Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), hammered the No. 7 Longhorns for the second game in a row on Saturday, this time with a 10-2 victory at Marita Hynes Field.

OU (32-0) mashed Texas 11-1 in Friday’s series opener, and Saturday, it was 6- and 7-hole hitters Lynnsie Elam and Taylon Snow who delivered the biggest offensive pop with three hits apiece. Elam finished with three RBIs, and Snow had two.

Much like Friday’s game, the game was all but over early.

In the first inning, OU jumped to a quick 4-0 lead when Kinzie Hansen’s double scored Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman’s double brought home Hansen, Lynnsie Elam singled home Grace Lyons and Taylon Snow plated Coleman with a bunt single.

Texas’ Janae Jefferson hit a controversial solo home run off Shannon Saile in the third inning. Replay reviews showed the ball glanced off the top of the left field wall and was caught in the air by Jocelyn Alo, but umpires ruled it a home run that cut OU’s lead to 4-1.

Elam blasted her fifth home run of the season in the third inning, putting the Sooners up 6-1 with a mash to left field that scored Lyons, and Jennings ripped a solo shot — her 19th of the year — to left to make it 7-1.

In the fifth inning, Texas’ Shannon Rhodes slammed a one-out solo home run off Saile to straightaway center. Saile had only allowed one home run — and nine hits total — all season before Saturday.

Saile struggled with her control, walking six Longhorn batters (she also struck out six), but got out of more fifth-inning trouble by striking out McKenzie Parker with runners on first and second.

Elam led off the bottom of the fifth by leading off with a first-pitch double to the warning track in right. Snow then brought her home with a bouncing single through the right side for an 8-2 OU lead.

Jennings’ sacrifice fly with nobody out scored Snow and put the Sooners ahead 9-2.

With first base open and one out, Texas then intentionally walked Jocelyn Alo and got a popup from Kinzie Hansen, but Grace Lyons ended it with an RBI single that scored Jana Johns to make it 10-2.