Oklahoma scores 47 in softball doubleheader

PHOENIX — New Mexico jumped on top with a home run in the top of the first inning — and then promptly gave up a 33-spot.

No. 2-ranked Oklahoma routed the Lobos 33-4 in Saturday’s opener at Grand Canyon University Softball Stadium, then stomped host GCU 14-0 in the nightcap.

OU responded to its early deficit with seven runs in the first inning, seven more in the second, 12 in the third and seven again in the fourth.

The Sooners OU (11-0) scored 29 in their season-opener at UTEP back on Feb. 11, but somehow were even more dominant against New Mexico, sending 18 batters to the plate — batting around twice — in the 12-run fourth. OU opened the big inning with seven consecutive hits.

Jocelyn Alo, Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns all homered against UNM, Jayda Coleman, Zaida Puni, Taylon Snow and Nicole Mendes all doubled, and Grace Green had three hits and four RBIs.

Snow and Rylie Boone also had three hits each, and Johns and Alo each drove in four runs as well. Mendes led the Sooners with four hits, and Mendes and Boone each scored five runs.

OU rapped out 28 hits and added 10 walks.

Three Sooner pitchers combined to give up just four hits but also issued five walks with seven strikeouts. Nicole May (3-0) pitched the first three innings to get the win.

In the 14-0 victory over GCU, Oklahoma led just 5-0 going into the fourth inning, then reeled off nine runs.

Alo and Johns each had three hits, including one home run apiece. Alo, Johns and Snow each had three RBIs, and Grace Lyons had two hits and scored three runs.

Shannon Saile (3-0) and Olivia Rains combined for the two-hit shutout, striking out eight and issuing zero walks. Saile pitched the first four innings and was dominant.

On the season so far, OU has outscored its opponents 160-16.

The Sooners finish their five-game Arizona trip Sunday at GCU with a 10 a.m. game against Portland State.