Oklahoma Takeover: SEC Network to Highlight the Best Moments of the Year on Tuesday
Every year, SEC Network turns the controls over to a school for 16 straight days in the summer.
Tuesday, it’s Oklahoma’s turn.
The Sooners experienced plenty of ups and downs in the program’s first year in the Southeastern Conference.
K.J. Kindler’s gymnastics team got back to the mountaintop, winning the program’s seventh national title while the football program struggled.
Here are some of the top moments from the Sooners’ first year in the SEC that could be featured in their SEC Network Takeover on Tuesday:
Football
Nov. 23 — Oklahoma 24, Alabama 3
OU only notched two conference wins in its first football season in the league, but the Sooners made them count.
Brent Venables’ program went to Auburn and took down the Tigers thanks to Kip Lewis’ late pick six, then Oklahoma beat Auburn’s bitter rival in its home finale.
Senior Night proved to be memorable at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as OU smoked No. 7 Alabama 24-3.
Jackson Arnold rushed for 131 yards on 25 carries, and freshman Xavier Robinson added another 107 yards and two scores on the ground. Lewis housed another interception, this one a 49-yarder with 8:05 left in the third quarter to seal the upset for the Sooners, and the fans ended the night rushing Owen Field.
Men’s Basketball
March 9 — Oklahoma 76, Texas 72
Porter Moser’s squad enjoyed a handful of great moments last year.
OU ran through the field in the Battle 4 Atlantis, which gave an early look at the promise of Jeremiah Fears.
The freshman again shined at the Jumpman Invitational in a win over Michigan, but the regular season finale was a gritty victory over Texas that essentially punched the Sooners’ ticket to the Big Dance.
Fears struggled from the field, but got to the free throw line 10 times to finish the night with 13 points.
Jalon Moore added 10 points and seven rebounds, and six different Sooners finished scoring in double figures in Moser’s first win over the Longhorns.
Oklahoma went on to beat Georgia in the SEC Tournament, ensuring there would be no slippage back to the bubble on Selection Sunday.
Women’s Basketball
March 7 — Oklahoma 69, Kentucky 65
Jennie Baranczyk’s team was on the wrong side of a phenomenal performance in the regular season against Kentucky.
In the SEC Tournament, OU battled through a back-and-forth affair to advance to the semifinals and finally notch a win over one of the top teams in the conference.
Raegan Beers finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Payton Verhuslt added 16 points and five boards as OU validated the strong close to the regular season with a big tournament win.
The victory over the Wildcats was a springboard into the NCAA Tournament, where the Sooners reached the Sweet 16 for the first time under Baranczyk.
Baseball
April 12 — Oklahoma 14, Vanderbilt 0 (7)
Kyson Witherspoon’s start got pushed from Friday to Saturday as the Sooners prepared to take on Vanderbilt, but Skip Johnson’s star pitcher made everyone’s wait worthwhile.
Witherspoon pitched all seven innings of the 14-0 run rule, striking out six Commadores while only allowing two hits, cementing himself as one of the conference’s best players.
Easton Carmichael tallied five RBIs and both Dasan Harris and Dawson Willis added three RBIs apiece in the series-clincher over Vanderbilt.
Softball
May 29 — Oklahoma 4, Tennessee 3
Patty Gasso’s team won plenty of big games in 2025.
Kierston Deal pitched a pair of regular-season gems against Tennessee and Texas, and Oklahoma won one-run contests against Mississippi State, the Longhorns (twice) and Florida in the regular season.
The Sooners also roared back again agianst Arkansas at the SEC Tournament, but Sooner Magic struck in OU’s Women’s College World Series opener.
Down to the team’s last out, slugger Ella Parker rocketed a three-run bomb — her second home run of the game — off Tennessee ace Karlyn Pickens to erase a 3-1 run deficit and beat the Volunteers 4-3.
Oklahoma’s run came to an end in the WCWS semifinals, but Parker’s no-doubter again proved that Gasso’s young Sooners were a force to be reckoned with in Oklahoma City.