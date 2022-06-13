Skip to main content

Oklahoma Tennis: Audra Cohen Wins ITA National Coach of the Year Award

Oklahoma tennis coach Audra Cohen and senior Ivana Corley were honored with a pair of national awards on Monday.

Oklahoma women’s tennis coach Audra Cohen won national honors on Monday.

After a historic season for the Sooners, Cohen was named the 2022 ITA National Coach of the Year.

This past season, Cohen led Oklahoma’s women’s tennis program to new heights, finishing with a 32-3 overall record.

OU finished second as a team at the ITA National Indoors and runner-up in the outdoor National Championship, while also winning the Big 12 regular season title and second in the Big 12 Tournament.

The appearance at the ITA Indoors was the program’s first in its history, and the National Championship berth was also a first in program history.

Cohen is the first coach to receive the ITA National Coach of the Year award in program history.

OU senior Ivana Corley also picked up some hardware on Monday.

Corley won the National Arthur Ashe Leadership Award from the ITA, which is also a program first.

She played a pivotal role in Oklahoma’s success on the court, finishing the year with a 13-10 record in singles play and an outstanding 25-6 mark in doubles.

Corley was named the Most Outstanding Player at the ITA National Indoors, and made the All-Big 12 First Team in doubles, as well as the NCAA All-Tournament team as a doubles player.

Her impact reached farther than just her on-the-court contributions, however.

Corley also served as the president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, and was a member of the Black Tennis Student-Athlete Alliance that helped organize multiple events on campus and in the community.

