Oklahoma Wins Big 12 Title With Record Performance

K.J. Kindler was named coach of the year again and had multiple gymnasts earn league accolades.

The Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team claimed the 2022 Big 12 Championship behind a 198.200, making it the highest championship score in Big 12 history.

Denver claimed the second-place crown with a 197.250, with West Virginia and Iowa State trailing.

With the title, head coach K.J. Kindler won her 12th conference championship in 16 years. This also marks the ninth conference championship for the Sooners in the last 10 years.

OU finished champions of the vault with a team score of 49.475, as well as the bars with a 49.650 and the floor at 49.600. Denver edged out OU on the beam with a 49.550.

Oklahoma claimed eight individual event winners on the weekend.

On vault, Olivia Trautman won her second conference title with a 9.975. Ragan Smith and senior Karrie Thomas each recorded a 9.95 on bars to share first place.

Senior Carly Woodard represented the Sooners on the leaderboard for balance beam with a 9.95, tying Denver’s Momoko Iwai. This marks Woodard’s first individual Big 12 championship.

On the floor, OU dominated the event. The Sooners landed three girls in a tie for first place. Jordan Bowers, Danielle Sievers and Ragan Smith all three recorded a 9.95, tying Iowa State’s Maddie Diab.

In addition to the individual event awards, Oklahoma took home plenty of yearly conference awards as well.

Bowers, a freshman, was named the Newcomer of the Year to pair with her 9.95 championship score on the floor. Woodard was also recognized as Event Specialist of the Year for the first time in her career. OU has now taken home the award in back-to-back years, as Thomas won the award in 2021.

To top it all off, Kindler was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year. This is the 11th time that Kindler has taken home the award as coach of the Sooners.

Oklahoma will now host the Norman Regional on March 30-April 2. The three-day event will feature teams to be announced on March 22.