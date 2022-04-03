Oklahoma Wins Another Regional; Now Prepares for NCAA Championships

It's coach K.J. Kindler's 12th regional title in a row and OU's 18th consecutive trip to the NCAA Championships.

Oklahoma is in familiar territory: on the verge of a national championship.

The Sooners dominated NCAA Regional action Saturday night at Lloyd Noble Center, posting a 198.250 team score to win the Norman Regional over Minnesota (197.725) and a trip to the NCAA Championships in two weeks in Fort Worth.

“This was an awesome meet; I don't even know what to say,” Kindler said. “I think it all started with the floor team. They were 10 times better than they were on Thursday (in the opening round). All those small errors we had Thursday were not there. They were super dialed in; I think that (made) the gigantic difference for us just starting off on that high.”

California was third with a 197.300, while Arkansas finished fourth with a 196.675.

Olivia Trautman posted the highest score of the night on vault with a 9.975. On bars, Danielle Sievers earned the title with a 9.925. Ragan Smith took home the crown on beam with a near-perfect 9.975. Minnesota's Mya Hooten won floor with a 9.975 while teammate Ona Loper won the all-around with a 39.700.

“(I’m) really excited (because) if you look at where this team has come on vault from the first meet of the year when we were like scratching and clawing for a 49.1, to tonight, what a metamorphosis of this lineup,” Kindler said. “just hugely proud. There's three freshmen in that lineup; I mean, that is a lot of youth in that lineup and (I'm) just really proud of that whole group.”

“(I’m) really excited about the whole meet,” Kindler said. “That's a phenomenal score (and I'm) really excited about the crowd and (the) support we had in the stands.”

OU will be in Semifinal I on April 14 at noon with Minnesota and the winners of the NCAA Seattle Regional.