Oklahoma's Dana Guzman earns Big 12 honor

Sooners have had more conference player of the week honors than any other school

Oklahoma freshman Dana Guzman has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Guzman went undefeated in singles and doubles play last weekend, picking up her first career ranked victory and giving up just two games in doubles as the Sooners picked up wins on back-to-back days.

Against No. 29 Texas Tech, Guzman made quick work of ITA No. 100 Kaitlin Staines, 6-2, 6-3, at the No. 2 spot for the first ranked win of her career. In doubles against Tech, Guzman and her partner Kianah Motosono shut out Metka Komac and Olivia Peet.

The next day, Guzman clinched OU's win over Tulsa as she outlasted Shura Poppe in three sets. Guzman dropped the first set 6-4, but gave up just two more games in the match as she flipped the script 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles, Guzman and Motosono defeated Tulsa's Laia Conde Monfort and Gabriella Charalampidi 6-2.

This is the first career award for Guzman, who joined the Sooners in January from Arequipa, Peru.

It is the third award for OU this season after Carmen Corley has twice been named Player of the Week. With Guzman's award, Oklahoma has now earned the most Big 12 Player of the Week accolades of any school this season.

Guzman and the Sooners return to Norman on Saturday as they host Wichita State at noon.