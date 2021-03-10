FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma's Dana Guzman earns Big 12 honor

Sooners have had more conference player of the week honors than any other school
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma freshman Dana Guzman has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Guzman went undefeated in singles and doubles play last weekend, picking up her first career ranked victory and giving up just two games in doubles as the Sooners picked up wins on back-to-back days.

WTen - Dana Guzman

Against No. 29 Texas Tech, Guzman made quick work of ITA No. 100 Kaitlin Staines, 6-2, 6-3, at the No. 2 spot for the first ranked win of her career. In doubles against Tech, Guzman and her partner Kianah Motosono shut out Metka Komac and Olivia Peet.

The next day, Guzman clinched OU's win over Tulsa as she outlasted Shura Poppe in three sets. Guzman dropped the first set 6-4, but gave up just two more games in the match as she flipped the script 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles, Guzman and Motosono defeated Tulsa's Laia Conde Monfort and Gabriella Charalampidi 6-2.

This is the first career award for Guzman, who joined the Sooners in January from Arequipa, Peru.

It is the third award for OU this season after Carmen Corley has twice been named Player of the Week. With Guzman's award, Oklahoma has now earned the most Big 12 Player of the Week accolades of any school this season.

Guzman and the Sooners return to Norman on Saturday as they host Wichita State at noon.

Madi Williams
Other Sooners

Oklahoma players receive All-Big 12 recognition

WTen - Dana Guzman
Other Sooners

Oklahoma's Dana Guzman earns Big 12 honor

Keshawn Lawrence - HS pose
Football

Here's why Tennessee transfer Key Lawrence has Alex Grinch, Sooner Nation excited

BSB - Jace Bohrofen
Other Sooners

Oklahoma hammers UT-Arlington

De'Vion Harmon - Iowa State
Basketball

Oklahoma looks to start anew against Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament

MG - Quade Cummins putt
Other Sooners

Oklahoma's Quade Cummins was 'in shock' over Walker Cup selection

Tiare Jennings
Other Sooners

Big 12 honors Oklahoma softball stars

Anastasia Webb - bars
Other Sooners

Oklahoma gymnasts land Big 12 honors