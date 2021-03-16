FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma's Karrie Thomas nabs Big 12 honor

OU senior takes home her third conference award of the 2021 season
Karrie Thomas

For the third time in 2021, Oklahoma senior Karrie Thomas has been named the Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week.

This is the third honor in the last four weeks for Thomas, who has had an exceptional run in the final weeks of the regular season. Thomas now has six career honors including four event specialist accolades and two newcomer accolades.

In the final meet before the conference championship, Thomas shined by taking home the event title on beam with a career-best 9.95. With a fall in the leadoff spot, all five remaining Sooners needed to hit and Thomas made sure to bring a near-perfect routine to the lineup to help OU put up a 49.325 on the event.

On bars, the senior added a 9.9 in the anchor spot to lead OU to its third best score of the season on the event with a 49.450. It marked the third week in a row Thomas earned a 9.9 or better on bars and the fourth time this season.

Thomas and the No. 1-ranked Sooners will compete in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday at 1 p.m CT in Morgantown, WV, and will air on ESPN2.

