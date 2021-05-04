Oklahoma's Ruffcorn, Squires earn Big 12 honor

Jason Ruffcorn's Bedlam relief appearance, Brett Squires' power surge at the plate fueled the Sooners to their first Bedlam series win in five years

Beating Oklahoma State in a series for the first time in five years has its rewards.

Oklahoma reliever Jason Ruffcorn was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and OU outfielder Brett Squires received Newcomer of the Week as the Sooners took two out of three from the Cowboys.

Ruffcorn delivered an iron man relief performance in OU’s 5-3 series-clinching win over OSU in Norman on Saturday.

He struck out a career-high 10 batters over a career-high 6 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Ruffcorn has been the Sooners’ closer, but he entered in the top of the third inning and finished the game. Ruffcorn still closed strong by striking out the side in the ninth, as the victory helped OU clinch its first Bedlam conference series win since 2016.



Squires hit three home runs, including the game-winner on Saturday, to lead the Sooners offensively.

His two-run homer in the seventh inning put OU in front and helped the Sooners clinch. In OU’s 16-2 series-opening victory Friday night in Stillwater, Squires went 4-for-6 with an RBI single during OU's five-run third inning and then led off the fifth with a home run. He also homered to lead off the bottom of the second inning in Sunday's series finale.

K-State senior Chris Ceballos is Big 12 Player of the Week.