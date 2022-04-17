Skip to main content

Oklahoma Golf: Sooners Win Thunderbird Collegiate for Fifth Win of the Season

OU men's golf is peaking at the right time with the Big 12 Championship right around the corner.

No. 1-ranked Oklahoma completed the comeback to win the Thunderbird Collegiate by five strokes on Saturday at Papago Golf Club in Tempe, AZ. 

The Sooners shot an impressive 270 (14-under) on the weekend, securing a record-tying fifth tournament win of the season.

No. 4 Arizona State, who led for a majority of the weekend, gave up a four-stroke lead to the Sooners to finish second, with No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 2 Oklahoma State following closely behind in third and fourth, respectively.

Two Sooners finished in the top 10 individually.

Chris Gotterup and Logan McAllister were both instrumental to the Sooners’ comeback effort. Gotterup finished the weekend tied for fourth, shooting 11-under par. His best day came Saturday, as he shot a scorching hot 65 with eight birdies. MacAllister also netted a top-10 finish, with three consistent rounds in the 60s for an 8-under finish.

OU received much needed help from redshirt freshman Stephen Campbell Jr. and Drew Goodman. Campbell finished the tournament at No. 16 individually and 4-under overall. His big shots down the stretch helped the Sooners strike. Goodman, a true freshman, started on a roll, tying for 17th and shooting 3-under par.

While Patrick Welch struggled the first two days of the weekend, his strong finish contributed to the comeback as well. Welch shot a 68 on Saturday to even his score and keep OU’s title chances alive.

The Sooners are peaking at the right time with the Big 12 Championship on the horizon. On top of the Thunderbird Collegiate, the Sooners also won in Puerto Rico along with the Southern Highlands Collegiate this spring. Oklahoma has played in just eight countable events, winning five of those.

Next up for the Sooners is the Big 12 Championship on April 25-27 at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, TX. The Sooners will face off against familiar foes in Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, along with No. 9 Texas. OU will have its work cut out, as the Big 12 claims three top-10 teams and five of the top 80 teams in the country.

