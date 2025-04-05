OU Gymnastics: Faith Torrez Perfect on Beam as Oklahoma Advances to Regional Final
By OU Media Relations
SEATTLE – Faith Torrez was perfect on beam and the No. 2 Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team advanced to the NCAA Seattle Regional Final with a 198.025 victory over Auburn (196.950), Illinois (195.725) and Nebraska (195.675).
The Sooners will be joined in the finals by second-place finisher Auburn and Missouri and Arizona who advanced out of Friday’s afternoon session. Sunday’s meet is set for a 7 p.m. CT start on ESPN+. The top two teams from the final will advance to the NCAA Championships in Forth Worth, Texas, April 17-19.
Along with her first career perfect 10 on beam, Torrez earned a career high 39.800 in the all-around to become just the fourth gymnast in OU history to earn a 39.800 or higher. The junior joins Sooner legends Maggie Nichols, Anastasia Webb and teammate Jordan Bowers. Torrez is just the fifth gymnast this season to earn a 39.800 or higher.
Regional champions were announced at the conclusion of the meet with Torrez taking home four titles as the all-around, bars (9.95), beam (10.0) and floor (9.975) champion. Torrez shared the bars title with teammates Bowers and Audrey Davis.
OU opened with a 49.625, its fourth highest floor score in regional competition, to lead the field through one rotation. Every athlete in the lineup earned a 9.90 or higher, highlighted by near-perfection from Torrez in the anchor spot. The 9.975 was the fifth-straight mark of 9.95 or higher for Torrez on the event. Dani Sievers added a season-high 9.950 in the No. 2 spot as she nailed her passes and showed off her high-energy choreography. Bowers, Davis, Fatta and Elle Mueller all recorded matching 9.90s to help the Sooners to their early advantage.
The Sooners posted a 49.175 on vault to maintain their lead at the halfway point. Lily Pederson led off with a 9.800, followed by a 9.875 from Torrez. Keira Wells added a 9.850 in the No. 3 spot and Fatta added a 9.775. Mueller notched a 9.85 in the No. 5 spot and Bowers anchored with a 9.80.
OU rebounded with a solid 49.525 on the uneven bars to extend their lead after three rotations. Sievers led things off with a 9.85, followed by a 9.825 from Pederson. After a 9.800 from Fatta, the Sooners rattled off three high-scoring routines. Torrez nailed her double layout dismount for a 9.95 in the No. 4 spot. Davis followed with a stick of her own for her 22nd career 9.95. Bowers anchored with another stunning routine and the third straight 9.95 of the night.
Beam was the highlight of the evening as OU used a season high 49.700 to close out the meet. The mark was also the second highest in regional competition in OU history. Davis started off the final rotation with a season best 9.95. Fatta earned herself a career high with a 9.95 of her own on the strongest routine of her freshman season. In the No. 3 spot, Pederson tied her career high with yet another 9.95 in the rotation for the Sooners. Bowers and Wells each added 9.85s in the No. 4 and 5 spots, respectively. Torrez closed it out with her perfect 10 to push the Sooners over 198 for the fifth time this season.