OU Gymnastics: Oklahoma's Faith Torrez Lands SEC Award

Torrez landed a perfect 10 and helped power the Sooners to two victories over ranked squads last week to bring home her third Southeastern Conference honor.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma gymnast Faith Torrez
Oklahoma gymnast Faith Torrez / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN – With a career-high 39.775 in the all-around and a perfect 10 on floor over the weekend, junior Faith Torrez claimed her third SEC Gymnast of the Week honor.

Five Sooners have now claimed a total of eight weekly honors to lead the league. Oklahoma’s five gymnast of the week accolades are the most of any school.

Torrez helped lead the Sooners to their first 198 of the season and a victory over a top five opponent in Friday’s 198.075 victory over No. 5 Florida before leading OU to another 198 against No. 24 North Carolina at the Metroplex Challenge on Sunday. Torrez’s strong performances moved her to No. 2 in the nation in the all-around, No. 1 on vault, No. 2 on beam and No. 3 on floor. She is the only SEC athlete to be ranked in the top five on three different events and in the all-around. 

Torrez recorded the highest all-around score in the SEC this season and second highest in the nation, earning a 39.775 against Florida to tie her career high. Her perfect 10 on floor led the Sooners to a season-high 39.775 on the event and pushed them to No. 1 in the nation on the event as a team. Torrez now has two perfect 10s in her career, both coming on floor. Along with her all-around and floor titles, she also claimed vault with a 9.95 and beam with a 9.925 and placed second on bars with a 9.90.

At the Metroplex Challenge, Torrez earned her fifth event title of the weekend earning a near-perfect 9.975 on beam. She added a 9.925 on floor, her seventh straight mark of 9.9 or higher on the event this season.

Torrez and the Sooners are back in action on Friday night at No. 11 Auburn. The meet is set for a 6:45 p.m. CT start on SEC Network+.

John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

