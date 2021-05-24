Schedule Announced for Oklahoma-Washington Super Regional

The No. 1 overall seeded Sooners host the Huskies this weekend in an NCAA softball super regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.

As Oklahoma continues to make NCAA softball history, game times were announced Monday for this weekend's Norman Super Regional.

The top-seeded Sooners host No. 16-seed Washington starting Friday at 2 p.m. Saturday's game also starts at 2 p.m.

OU fans who have lodged complaints all season about not seeing their team on broadcast television won't have any excuses this weekend: Friday's game is on ESPN2, while Saturday's is on ABC.

A third game (if necessary) would be played Sunday at 3 p.m. and will be carried by ESPN.

The Sooners (48-2) are coming off a record-setting offensive performance at the Norman Regional over the weekend, scoring an NCAA regional record 50 runs. That includes Sunday's 24-7 elimination of 2-seed Wichita State.

Facing elimination, Washington (45-12) beat Michigan twice on Sunday night in Seattle, including 10-5 in the finale.

Both OU and Washington have finalists for the NFCA National Player of the Year Award. The Sooners' Jocelyn Alo leads the nation with 28 home runs and 78 RBIs (tied with teammate Tiare Jennings) and ranks sixth with a .473 batting average.

Washington pitcher Gabbie Plain ranks third nationally with 314 strikeouts, 14th in the country at 10.3 strikeouts per 7 innings and 16th with an earned run average of 1.18.