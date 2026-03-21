Oklahoma's Power Surge Continues With Run-Rule win at Ole Miss

Audrey Lowry allowed just two hits, and Kendall Wells homered twice and Ella Parker once as Oklahoma beat Ole Miss 9-0.

Wells homered in the fifth and sixth innings as the Sooners (30-2, 4-0 SEC) extended their winning streak to 19 with the victory. During the streak, 16 of OU's wins have come via run rule.

The home runs were Wells' 23rd and 24th of the season, lifting her ahead — for now at least — of UCLA's Megan Grant.

Wells is already tied for 10th in OU history for home runs in a season and continues to close in on the program and NCAA record for home runs by a freshman of 30 (held by, in part, Jocelyn Alo and Lauren Chamberlain).

Wells is tied with Kinzie Hansen (2021) and Shelby Pendley (2015) for 10th.

With their three home runs Saturday, the Sooners now have 122 on the season, tied for third in program history and ninth in NCAA history already.

Lowry (14-1) threw five scoreless innings, with just two singles, one walk and three strikeouts.

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The Sooners got on the board in the second, after Kai Minor drew a leadoff walk. advanced to second on a groundout and to third on a wild pitch.

After Sydney Barker drew a walk, Minor came in to score on Abby Dayton's grounded into a fielder's choice. The inning ended when Dayton was called out for leaving first early while Kasidi Pickering was at the plate.

Wells was called out for leaving first early in the third.

The Sooners then started stretching the lead in the fourth as Parker blasted her 15th home run of the season just to the right of center field on a 2-1 pitch with one out.

Oklahoma added three more in the fifth to get some breathing room.

After Dayton was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, Wells blasted her nation-leading 23rd home run of the season to nearly the same spot where Parker's home run the inning before left the yard.

After Gabbie Garcia reached on a single and eventually came to third thanks to an error, Parker delivered an infield single to make it 5-0.

The Sooners blew the game open with five runs in the fifth, on an RBI double from Dayton a three-run home run from Wells on a 3-0 pitch, and Parker's sacrifice fly.

Allyssa Parker came on in the sixth, alllowing a one-out single before striking out the next two to end the game.

The series continues at 6 p.m. Sunday in a game that will be televised on the SEC Network. The three-game set concludes with a 6 p.m. Monday game, which will also be televised on the SEC Network.