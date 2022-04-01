Sooners Punch Ticket to Norman Regional Final

Jordan Bowers and the Sooners capped off a complete performance, securing a spot in the regional final.

No. 1-ranked Oklahoma punched its ticket to the NCAA Norman Regional Final on Thursday night behind a strong score of 198.175 in the second round.

Arkansas joins the Sooners advancing to the regional final after notching a 196.975. Minnesota and California, who moved on from the afternoon session, also advance.

On the vault, Sooner stars Jordan Bowers and Danae Fletcher tied Minnesota’s Lexy Ramler and Ona Roper for first place. Ramler and Roper, who each had incredible outings, also notched the all-around title.

Oklahoma posted an impressive 49.525 in the opening round on the bars. Once again, it was Bowers stepping up for the Sooners. She scored a 9.975, good for first place. Audrey Davis was able to hold the Sooners steady with her 9.95.

Ramler continued her strong work for Minnesota on beam, beating out four Sooners for the top spot. The Sooners finished the evening with a 49.475 on beam. Katherine LeVasseur, Jenna Dunn, Olivia Trautman and Davis all tied at 9.9, just behind Ramler’s 9.950.

Bowers starred again in her floor routine, leaping for a 9.95, which was good for a share of first place. In addition to Bowers, Ragan Smith was able to help out, adding an impressive 9.925. Danielle Sievers also notched a solid 9.9.

Oklahoma will now compete Saturday at 5 p.m. in the regional final. The Sooners will compete against Arkansas, California and Minnesota, with a trip to the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth on the line.