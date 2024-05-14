OU Basketball: SEC Reveals Oklahoma's 2025 Schedule
By OU Media Relations
The Southeastern Conference revealed home and away opponents for the upcoming 2025 women's basketball conference slate on Tuesday. Oklahoma will join the league on July 1, 2024.
The Sooners will host Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at Lloyd Noble Center, and will travel to Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.
For the 16th consecutive season, SEC teams will play a 16-game schedule. In 2024-25, each team will play a single-game round-robin (14 games) and have one rotating opponent (2 games). Oklahoma's rotating opponent in 2024-25 is Missouri.
Since head coach Jennie Baranczyk took over in 2021, the Sooners are 4-1 against SEC competition. Since 2000, OU is 58-36 vs. current SEC opponents.
The SEC Tournament will be held March 5-9, 2025, in Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Oklahoma returns 98 percent of its scoring from last season's NCAA Tournament squad, including All-America selections Skylar Vann (Big 12 Player of the Year) and Payton Verhulst (Big 12 Newcomer of the Year). Additionally, Baranczyk, a national Coach of the Year finalist, welcomes Raegan Beers, the country's top transfer and an All-America center. Eleven Sooners return from last year's team, including its top 10 scorers and rebounders, as well as 2023 Lisa Leslie Preseason Watch List honoree, Liz Scott, who missed the 2023-24 season due to injury.
Dates, times and television information will be announced later.
2024-25 Home SEC Opponents
Alabama (UA leads 1-0; MR: 1995)
Auburn (AU leads 1-0; MR: 2019)
Georgia (UGA leads 5-1; MR: 2020)
Kentucky (UK leads 3-1; MR: 2016)
Missouri (OU leads 30-29; MR: 2012)
Texas (UT leads 39-29; MR: 2024)
Texas A&M (OU leads 27-21; MR: 2015)
Vanderbilt (VU leads 2-1; MR: 2012)
2024-25 Away SEC Opponents
at Arkansas (OU leads 10-8; MR: 2014)
at Florida (Tied 1-1; MR: 2022)
at LSU (OU leads 1-0; MR: 2019)
at Ole Miss (OU leads 3-2; MR: 2023)
at Mississippi State (OU leads 1-0; MR: 2021)
at Missouri (OU leads 30-29; MR: 2012)
at South Carolina (OU leads 3-0; MR: 2009)
at Tennessee (UT leads 6-1; MR: 2023)