Did Oklahoma Move up in Polls After Another Dominant Weekend?
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s big home-opening weekend, where it outscored opponents 116-15, wasn’t good enough to move the Sooners up in the NFCA/GoRout Division I coaches’ poll.
OU remained at No. 6 in this week’s poll, which features 11 SEC teams.
The top three remained unchanged, with undefeated Tennessee holding onto the top spot, followed by Texas Tech and Texas.
The Volunteers received all but one of the 31 first-place votes. The lone other first-place vote went to the Red Raiders.
Alabama, who is also undefeated, moved up a spot to No. 4, while Florida slipped to No. 5.
The Gators (23-1) fell to UCLA 15-12 on Friday.
After the Sooners, the top 10 is rounded out by Arkansas, UCLA, Florida State and Nebraska.
Other SEC teams in the poll are Mississippi State at No. 12, Texas A&M at No. 14, Georgia at No. 15, LSU at No. 17, and South Carolina at No. 23.
Three other OU opponents are ranked — Arizona moved up a spot to No. 13, Oklahoma State jumped up two spots to No. 21 and Arizona State moved up two spots to No. 22.
Duke, which the Sooners run-ruled earlier this season, fell out of the poll.
Read More Oklahoma Softball
- Record Watch: Oklahoma's Offense has 2021 Sooners' Records in Play
- Another Oklahoma Newcomer Captures SEC Freshman of the Week Honors
- Audrey Lowry's Time is Now at Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Blasts Past Southern Louisiana to Close Opening Weekend at Love's Field
OU did nove up a spot in the D1Softball poll, jumping over Florida for No. 4 while Alabama remains behind the Sooners.
The Sooners remained No. 6 in the Softball America poll, ahead of No. 8 Florida but behind Arkansas.
While there hasn’t been much in the way of movement over the last couple weekends as the top three teams in all the polls — Tennessee, Texas Tech and Texas — haven’t fallen, there figures to be opportunity for some shakeup soon.
Though Oklahoma still has one more weekend of non-conference play, much of the SEC will begin conference play this weekend.
Top-ranked Tennessee hosts LSU, Texas plays at South Carolina, Florida hosts Missouri and Arkansas hosts Georgia.
The Sooners (19-2) have won eight consecutive games since their 6-4 loss to Long Beach State on Feb. 21 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral Springs, Calif.
Oklahoma leads the nation with 86 home runs, 26 more than UCLA, which is No. 2 nationally in the category.
Freshman Kendall Wells leads the Sooners and is second nationally with 15.
Oklahoma takes on North Texas at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Denton, Texas before hosting Louisiana and Abilene Christian for two games each at Love’s Field this weekend.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.