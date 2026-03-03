Did Oklahoma Move up in Polls After Another Dominant Weekend?

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s big home-opening weekend, where it outscored opponents 116-15, wasn’t good enough to move the Sooners up in the NFCA/GoRout Division I coaches’ poll.

OU remained at No. 6 in this week’s poll, which features 11 SEC teams.

The top three remained unchanged, with undefeated Tennessee holding onto the top spot, followed by Texas Tech and Texas.

The Volunteers received all but one of the 31 first-place votes. The lone other first-place vote went to the Red Raiders.

Alabama, who is also undefeated, moved up a spot to No. 4, while Florida slipped to No. 5.

The Gators (23-1) fell to UCLA 15-12 on Friday.

After the Sooners, the top 10 is rounded out by Arkansas, UCLA, Florida State and Nebraska.

Other SEC teams in the poll are Mississippi State at No. 12, Texas A&M at No. 14, Georgia at No. 15, LSU at No. 17, and South Carolina at No. 23.

Three other OU opponents are ranked — Arizona moved up a spot to No. 13, Oklahoma State jumped up two spots to No. 21 and Arizona State moved up two spots to No. 22.

Duke, which the Sooners run-ruled earlier this season, fell out of the poll.

OU did nove up a spot in the D1Softball poll, jumping over Florida for No. 4 while Alabama remains behind the Sooners.

The Sooners remained No. 6 in the Softball America poll, ahead of No. 8 Florida but behind Arkansas.

While there hasn’t been much in the way of movement over the last couple weekends as the top three teams in all the polls — Tennessee, Texas Tech and Texas — haven’t fallen, there figures to be opportunity for some shakeup soon.

Though Oklahoma still has one more weekend of non-conference play, much of the SEC will begin conference play this weekend.

Top-ranked Tennessee hosts LSU, Texas plays at South Carolina, Florida hosts Missouri and Arkansas hosts Georgia.

The Sooners (19-2) have won eight consecutive games since their 6-4 loss to Long Beach State on Feb. 21 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral Springs, Calif.

Oklahoma leads the nation with 86 home runs, 26 more than UCLA, which is No. 2 nationally in the category.

Freshman Kendall Wells leads the Sooners and is second nationally with 15.

Oklahoma takes on North Texas at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Denton, Texas before hosting Louisiana and Abilene Christian for two games each at Love’s Field this weekend.