Oklahoma Associate Head Coach Jennifer Rocha Set to Return This Weekend, per Report

Oklahoma just got a huge boost.

Associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha is set to rejoin the program this week as the Sooners travel to take on LSU, News9 Sports Director and OU play-by-play voice Toby Rowland reported on Thursday.

According to sources, @OU_Softball pitching coach Jen Rocha is set to rejoin the Sooners this weekend for their series at LSU. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/LMMokQsF7R — Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) March 26, 2026

Rocha has been away from the team on a health-related leave of absence. She missed the start of the season, and former Oklahoma pitcher Karlie Keeney has been serving as interim pitching coach in Rocha’s place.

“It's been a savior for us, really, and she really has a love for this program and Coach Rocha,” OU coach Patty Gasso said of Keeney on Wednesday afternoon.

“As soon as I asked her, it was, she just kind of burst out in tears and said, 'I will do it.' And from that moment on, it was like, 'OK,' hurry up, go home, get your stuff, drive back here.' Like, really pressing her.

“… I think she has really improved on her pitch calling as we've gone along. She does a really good job of communicating with pitchers, asking them, 'What do you want here? What kind of combos are you looking for?' What have you. So she's gotten better and I've gotten better. We've gotten better together as we've gone along.”

Oklahoma’s pitching staff is coming off its most complete weekend as a unit.

Sophomore Audrey Lowry was named SEC Pitcher of the Week for her performances against Ole Miss.

She helped the Sooners take command of the series by throwing five scoreless innings in the series opener, then Lowry threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings on Monday night in a victory as a reliever.

Miali Guachino allowed just one earned run in four innings of action on Sunday, then Sydney Berzon started her first SEC game for the Sooners. She threw a season-high 57 pitches and allowed just three hits and two unearned runs.

"Every week we're getting more connected as a pitching stuff, especially with Karlie,” Lowry said. “It's just been great to get with her and every day we challenge each other. So it's been good."

The Sooners currently have a staff ERA of 2.71, which ranks 22nd nationally.

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No. 5 Oklahoma enters the weekend on a 21-game winning streak and at 32-2 overall on the year and 6-0 in SEC play.

The Sooners’ first contest against No. 20 LSU will be at 6 p.m. on Friday at Tiger Park, and the game will air on SEC Network+.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and it will be broadcast on SEC Network, and Sunday’s series finale will get rolling at 11 a.m. on ESPN.