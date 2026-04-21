Allyssa Parker's Late-Season Emergence Elevates Oklahoma's Pitching Depth

NORMAN — Last week was a big week for Oklahoma’s Allyssa Parker.

The freshman from Pocola didn’t come out unscathed but emerged from three appearances looking like a pitcher Sooners coach Patty Gasso is willing to try in high-leverage situations in the postseason.

“It is a wow factor for us and this pitching staff,” Gasso said of Parker’s continued emergence in the circle. “... We’re feeling it. We’re feeling four very viable (arms). … The hard part, but the beauty, is having a lot to choose from.”

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Love’s Field (6 p.m., SEC Network+), Parker has joined the likes of Audrey Lowry, Miali Guachino and Sydney Berzon in making up the core of OU’s pitching staff.





How to Watch No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

When: Tuesday, April 21

Tuesday, April 21 Where: Love’s Field, Norman

Love’s Field, Norman When: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Channel/Streaming: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Radio: 107.7 FM The Franchise Oklahoma City/1560 AM The Franchise 2

Gasso challenged Parker last week.

First, she brought Parker in in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s Bedlam game, with the Sooners trailing 4-2 and two runners on.

Parker struck out Karli Godwin to end the threat in the fourth.

In the next inning, she loaded the bases with nobody out but was able to escape with just one run allowed.

Parker allowed another run in the sixth, but earned more trust with the way she was able to respond to adversity.

Friday night against Arkansas, Lowry was solid going into the seventh before running into some difficulty, as the Razorbacks scored two and had the tying run in scoring position with two outs before Gasso and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha went with Parker.

Parker needed just three pitches to get out of the inning and earn her first career save by getting Tianna Bell to ground out.

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Then after Guachino and Berzon threw in Saturday’s loss, Gasso went back to Parker for the critical rubber game of the series.

She was excellent, throwing a career-high 107 pitches and allowing just one run in five innings in the run-rule victory.

“She would get behind and she would fire herself up in her own way,” Gasso said. “She’s such an athlete that can play the field, that has that toughness that she can take to the mound and really battle through things,” Gasso said.

Parker is now 5-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings.

Gasso said she’s not stopping at four, though, bringing up freshman Berkley Zache, who has thrown just 10 innings this season with a 2.80 ERA.

“Berkley Zache is waiting her turn,” Gasso said. “She’s the next pitcher you might see and go, ‘Wow, where did she come from?’”

Arkansas-Pine Bluff isn’t likely to push the Sooners to the brink.

The Golden Lions come into Tuesday’s matchup 11-25 and have yet to face a power conference team this season.

UAPB is hitting .273 with just 15 home runs as a team and its pitching staff has a 6.52 ERA.

With series looming against Georgia and Texas A&M to close out the regular season, Gasso figures to use Tuesday’s game, especially with the pitching staff, to try some new looks that could benefit the Sooners down the road.

“The hard part is, when you run-rule or you’re in a really tight game, you don’t get to see some of that action,” Gasso said of pitchers like Zache. “Please come out on Tuesday and you will see some things.”