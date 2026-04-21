Allyssa Parker's Late-Season Emergence Elevates Oklahoma's Pitching Depth
NORMAN — Last week was a big week for Oklahoma’s Allyssa Parker.
The freshman from Pocola didn’t come out unscathed but emerged from three appearances looking like a pitcher Sooners coach Patty Gasso is willing to try in high-leverage situations in the postseason.
“It is a wow factor for us and this pitching staff,” Gasso said of Parker’s continued emergence in the circle. “... We’re feeling it. We’re feeling four very viable (arms). … The hard part, but the beauty, is having a lot to choose from.”
Heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Love’s Field (6 p.m., SEC Network+), Parker has joined the likes of Audrey Lowry, Miali Guachino and Sydney Berzon in making up the core of OU’s pitching staff.
How to Watch No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- When: Tuesday, April 21
- Where: Love’s Field, Norman
- When: 6 p.m.
- Channel/Streaming: SEC Network+
- Radio: 107.7 FM The Franchise Oklahoma City/1560 AM The Franchise 2
Gasso challenged Parker last week.
First, she brought Parker in in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s Bedlam game, with the Sooners trailing 4-2 and two runners on.
Parker struck out Karli Godwin to end the threat in the fourth.
In the next inning, she loaded the bases with nobody out but was able to escape with just one run allowed.
Parker allowed another run in the sixth, but earned more trust with the way she was able to respond to adversity.
Friday night against Arkansas, Lowry was solid going into the seventh before running into some difficulty, as the Razorbacks scored two and had the tying run in scoring position with two outs before Gasso and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha went with Parker.
Parker needed just three pitches to get out of the inning and earn her first career save by getting Tianna Bell to ground out.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Then after Guachino and Berzon threw in Saturday’s loss, Gasso went back to Parker for the critical rubber game of the series.
She was excellent, throwing a career-high 107 pitches and allowing just one run in five innings in the run-rule victory.
“She would get behind and she would fire herself up in her own way,” Gasso said. “She’s such an athlete that can play the field, that has that toughness that she can take to the mound and really battle through things,” Gasso said.
Parker is now 5-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings.
Gasso said she’s not stopping at four, though, bringing up freshman Berkley Zache, who has thrown just 10 innings this season with a 2.80 ERA.
“Berkley Zache is waiting her turn,” Gasso said. “She’s the next pitcher you might see and go, ‘Wow, where did she come from?’”
Arkansas-Pine Bluff isn’t likely to push the Sooners to the brink.
The Golden Lions come into Tuesday’s matchup 11-25 and have yet to face a power conference team this season.
UAPB is hitting .273 with just 15 home runs as a team and its pitching staff has a 6.52 ERA.
With series looming against Georgia and Texas A&M to close out the regular season, Gasso figures to use Tuesday’s game, especially with the pitching staff, to try some new looks that could benefit the Sooners down the road.
“The hard part is, when you run-rule or you’re in a really tight game, you don’t get to see some of that action,” Gasso said of pitchers like Zache. “Please come out on Tuesday and you will see some things.”
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.