How Will Oklahoma's Leadership Respond to Patty Gasso's Demand for Higher Standards?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Following Wednesday’s disappointing Bedlam showing, No. 1 Oklahoma is going to have to respond.

Patty Gasso found her Sooners’ performance “lethargic” in the 6-4 loss to No. 21 Oklahoma State at Devon Park, and senior Abby Dayton isn’t going to let fatigue from a long weekend in Texas serve as an excuse for the performance.

“I think our team is good at holding each other accountable and understanding that we want to win,” Dayton said on Wednesday night.

“That’s what it takes when you come here and you know there’s a standard and so if you think that you’re almost done with the season and close to the end of the season that’s when you want to push more. So I think it’s just understanding what we signed up for and what we need to do.”

The Sooners won their series against No. 5 Texas with wins last Friday and Saturday, then lost an extra-inning affair on Sunday before bussing back home.

OU then turned around to take on the Cowgirls on Wednesday, but no relief is on the horizon.

The tough SEC stretch continues for Gasso’s squad this weekend, as Oklahoma hosts No. 8 Arkansas for a three-game set at Love’s Field.

The following weekend, No. 15 Georgia will be in town and the Sooners will close the regular season with a trip to College Station to battle No. 12 Texas A&M.

Oklahoma currently holds a one-game lead over No. 3 Alabama in the SEC regular season standings, and with no head-to-head series on the schedule this year, the Sooners can’t afford to let fatigue set in if they’re going to repeat as regular season conference champions.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

“I think it’s just about getting our rest in, taking the most of our off day,” Dayton said. “You’ve kind of got to know what your body needs, whether that’s more reps or taking a little time for yourself.”

Dayton believes the team took their eye off the ball in Bedlam, and she’s determined to ensure the veteran leadership on the team flips the script against the Razorbacks this weekend.

“We came in here and we kind of just thought, ‘Well, let’s go,’ instead of taking our extra reps and doing things like that,” Dayton said. “I think we just need to be better on understanding ourselves and understanding our team and holding each other accountable when it comes down to it.”