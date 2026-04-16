Oklahoma Struggles to Generate Consistent Offense in Bedlam Loss

OKLAHOMA CITY — There was more riding on Wednesday's Bedlam matchup for Oklahoma State than there was for Oklahoma.

The Cowgirls, fighting to get into position to host an NCAA Regional, showed plenty of urgency, beating the top-ranked Sooners 6-4 at Devon Park.

Oklahoma State went with their ace, Ruby Meylan, in the circle and though OU freshman Kendall Wells blasted her 32nd home run of the season, Meylan mostly kept the Sooners off balance.

Meylan struck out nine, including fanning Ella Parker thrice and Kai Minor twice. It was Parker's first three-strikeout game since the season opener. which was her only other multi-strikeout game of the season.

After taking two of three last weekend at Texas, the Sooners (40-5) have now dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.

With the game tied 2-2 in the fourth, Oklahoma State broke through on Sooners' starter Miali Guachino.

Tia Warsop delivered a one-out double before Audrey Schneidmiller drove Warsop home with a single to left. After Kierston Deal replaced Guachino, Jayelle Austin made it 4-2 Cowgirls with an RBI single to left.

Deal walked the next hitter before being replaced by freshman Allyssa Parker.

Oklahoma State got one more in the fifth off Parker to make it 5-2.

After a quiet start to the sixth, the Sooners' offense started to come alive — as did the heavily pro-OU crowd.

Ailana Agbayani reached on a two-out error, Allyssa Parker singled up the middle and then Abby Dayton nearly tied it with a deep drive to left.

But Dayton narrowly missed the home run, instead driving in two with a double off the left fielder's glove to cut the deficit to one.

Meylan then got Kai Minor to ground out to third to end the inning.

The Cowgirls got some insurance in the sixth off Allyssa Parker, on Lexi McDonald's two-out RBI single.

Meylan came back out in the seventh to face the heart of the Sooners' order and got Ella Parker to ground out to first, struck out Wells on a 3-2 pitch, then got Gabbie Garcia to ground out to end the game.

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The Cowgirls struck first and jumped to an early lead on Warsop's RBI double off Guachino in the second inning.

Oklahoma State started the inning with McDonald's double to the left-field corner before Guachino struck out Amanda Hasler. Warsop then worked a nine-pitch at-bat before driving Guachino's offering into the right-center field gap.

Guachino battled to avoid further damage in the inning, getting Schneidmiller to ground out before striking Aubrey Jones out to end the inning.

The Sooners wasted no time getting the run back and more.

Minor delivered a triple to the left-field corner to lead off the third, hitting off Warsop's glove and easily making it to third ahead of the throw.

Minor's triple was the freshman's fifth of the season, the most for a Sooners hitter since Caleigh Clifton had six in 2019.

After Ella Parker struck out, Wells hammered Meylan's third pitch out to right field for her 32nd home run of the season to give Oklahoma its first lead of the game, 2-1.

how about that for an OKC debut, K Wells 👏



...and @kinziehansen on the call 🤌@KendallWells__ | 📺ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/mX8I6Yqscz — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 16, 2026

Wells' home run moves her within two of tying the program record of 34, set by Jocelyn Alo in both 2022 and 2021.

The Cowgirls tied it in the bottom half, though, on Karli Godwin's towering two-out solo home run to left.

The Sooners open a three-game series against No. 8 Arkansas at 7 p.m. Friday at Love's Field.