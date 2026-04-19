Kendall Wells Makes History, Ties Jocelyn Alo as Oklahoma Rolls vs. Arkansas

NORMAN — The inevitable became the record Sunday.

Oklahoma freshman Kendall Wells blasted her 34th home run of the season, a three-run shot in the second inning, to tie Jocelyn Alo's program record for home runs in a season in the Sooners' 11-1 win over Arkansas in front of 4,523 at Love's Field.

After Saturday's loss to the Razorbacks, Oklahoma's third loss in four games, Sooners coach Patty Gasso and pitcher Sydney Berzon said they expected a heightened level of intensity in the rubber game of the series.

That was evident from the first, when Ella Parker worked a one-out walk and two batters later, Isabela Emerling blasted a two-run home run to left center.

The home run was Emerling's third of the series and her 17th of the season.

It was the first time the Sooners had scored first — and the first time they'd scored in the first inning — since the series opener at Texas on April 10.

The Sooners hit four home runs in the game, to move to 158 home runs on the season. That passed the 2022 team for second-most in program history and tied 2010 Hawaii for third-most in NCAA history.

Oklahoma is now three away from tying the 2021 Sooners for the NCAA record.

Abby Dayton delivered a two-run homer in the second, her seventh of the season, to put Oklahoma up 4-0 and drive Arkansas starter Robyn Herron from the game.

Freshman Kai Minor followed with a double to right center and Parker was hit by a pitch before Wells crushed her home run to the back of the lower set of bleachers in left center.

what a BLAST we're having today!@KendallWells__ ties Joceyln Alo for the most homers by a Sooner in a single season 📈 pic.twitter.com/GloJsFMtlu — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 19, 2026

NCAA Single-Season Home Run Leaders

37: Laura Espinoza, Arizona, 1995

36: Karli Spaid, Miami (Ohio), 2024

34: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2022

34: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2021

34: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma, 2026

33: Addison Barnard, Wichita State, 2022

The run support was plenty forAllyssa Parker,

Parker (5-1) allowed six hits and walked three with seven strikeouts in five innings, not allowing a run until the fifth.

After a one-out single in the fourth, Parker struck out Atalyia Rijo and Cam Harrison to end the inning, getting Harrison on a nasty changeup to end the inning and get a fist pump from Wells behind the plate.

nasty stuff from the Big Smooth 😮‍💨@AllyssaParker pic.twitter.com/4QfHwtIavu — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 19, 2026

The Sooners then added on in their half of the fourth with a two-out rally.

Ella Parker got it started with a two-out double before Wells delivered an infield single and Emerling blooped a hit to right to make it 8-0.

Emerling finished 3 for 3 and now has 51 RBIs on the season.

Gabbie Garcia then lined a 211-foot three-run home run to left to make it 11-0.

Arkansas scored one off Parker in the fifth but the Oklahoma freshman finished off the victory.

The Sooners (42-6, 15-3 SEC) take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Love's Field in the final midweek game of the season.

Oklahoma opens a three-game set with No. 15 Georgia on Friday at Love's Field.