Ella Parker Blasts Three Homers as Oklahoma Overpowers Washington

Oklahoma hammered seven home runs, including a trio from Ella Parker, to overpower Washington on Sunday.

The Sooners scored in every inning, highlighted by a six-run first, to stroll to a 15-2 run-rule victory in five innings.

OU improved to 13-2 with the victory and won five of six contests at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, CA, while the Huskies fell to 10-5.

Sunday marked the first time Parker had belted three homers in her career.

Earlier this season, OU had another player hit three long balls in a single game. Catcher Isabela Emerling launched three on Feb. 13 against Montana.

The Sooners started the game with a pair of doubles, with Kendall Wells’ double bringing home Kasidi Pickering.

Parker then singled, and Nelly McEnore-Marinas launched a three-run bomb to put the Sooners up 4-0.

Freshman Kai Minor reached base with a two-out single and Ailana Agbayani drew a walk to put a pair of runners aboard for Abby Dayton.

Dayton roped her first triple of the season down the right field line, which drove home two more runs to cap off the six-run top of the first.

our energy queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/vFNtN7wR47 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 22, 2026

But the Huskies took advantage of OU’s pitching woes.

Oklahoma starter Miali Guachino surrendered back-to-back home runs to Jadyn Glab and Alexis Deboer to give two runs right back to Washington in the bottom of the first.

Guachino allowed another single and a two-out walk, but she battled through a long at-bat to ring up a full-count strikeout to end the first.

Parker got in on the home run derby in the second, crushing the first pitch she saw to extend OU’s lead to 7-2.

The fireworks continued in the third.

Pickering blasted a two-run bomb with two outs, then Wells followed that up with a no-doubter of her own to push the advantage to 10-2.

Washington swapped Rylie Rehbein for Sophia Ramuno in the circle, but the results were the same as Parker made it back-to-back-to-back homers to close out the third inning party.

Guachino carried the momentum into the bottom half of the third. She struck out the side to bring her strikeout total to five.

Ailana Agbayani hit OU’s sixth long ball of the day in the fourth, this one a two-run blast, to put the Sooners up 13-2.

Parker’s third homer of the day was a two-run shot in the fifth, and with the game well in hand, Patty Gasso stuck with Guachino to close out the win.

plate coverage & pop 🚀@ellaparkerrr_'s third trip round the bases! pic.twitter.com/CsfcEUD0Pf — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 22, 2026

She only allowed two hits after Washington’s back-to-back jacks in the first, and Guachino finished with seven strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter.

Oklahoma will return home next weekend for its home opener.

OU will take on Alabama State on Thursday in the first contest of a six-game weekend for the Sooners at Love’s Field.