Oklahoma Overwhelms Idaho State to Notch Another Run Rule Victory

Oklahoma closed out its weekend trip to New Mexico with another five-inning victory.

No. 4 OU run-ruled Idaho State 10-1 on Saturday thanks to a fast start at the plate.

The Sooners plated four runs in the first inning, then Kasidi Pickering belted a three-run shot in the bottom of the second to give OU full command of the game.

Still, the offense put runs on the board in both the third and fourth innings to seal the victory.

Oklahoma improved to 7-1 in 2026 with the win, and Idaho State fell to 4-4 with the loss.

The Sooners will finish this weekend’s action in El Paso, TX, against UTEP on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Freshman pitcher Allyssa Parker got the start in the circle for the Sooners, and she made quick work of the Bengals.

She issued a two-out walk in the first inning, but got the next out to work through a scoreless first. Parker again allowed one runner aboard via a two-out walk in the second inning. An error put two aboard, but the freshman battled back with a strikeout before she was replaced by senior Kierston Deal in the third inning.

While Parker cruised, the OU offense thrived.

Ella Parker singled after Pickering’s one-out walk in the first inning put two aboard, then Gabbie Garcia drew a walk to load the bases.

Idaho State hit Oklahoma third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas to score the first run of the game for the Sooners.

Freshman Kendall Wells grounded into a fielder’s choice, but Ella Parker scored.

Kai Minor stepped in and cleared the bases with a triple to extend the lead to 4-0 after one.

Abby Dayton’s single and an Ailana Agbayani walk put two runners aboard for Pickering in the second inning. She belted a three-run shot over the scoreboard in center field to push OU’s lead to 7-0.

In the top of the third, Deal recorded outs against the first two batters she faced, but she left a pitch hanging over the plate, and Ava Brown launched a solo shot to put the Bengals on the board.

Deal responded with a strikeout to end the top half of the inning, and Minor added back to the lead with a two-run shot to put Oklahoma on top 9-1.

Sophomore left-hander Audrey Lowry replaced Deal in the fourth inning. She sat the Bengals down in order, punching out the final batter of the inning in the process.

Garcia added a solo shot in the fourth inning, meaning OU’s offense scored in every inning as it powered its way to a fourth-straight run-rule victory.

Lowry returned to put the finishing touches on the win in the fifth. Oklahoma out-hit the Bengals 7-2, and the OU pitching staff combined to strike out four Bengals after Lowry fanned a pair in her two innings of action.

Sunday’s contest against UTEP will air on ESPN+.