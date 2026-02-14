Oklahoma Rolls Minnesota Behind Big Second Inning

An explosive second inning powered Oklahoma past Minnesota on Saturday morning.

The Sooners sent 12 batters to the plate, scoring eight runs, to take a commanding lead over the Gophers.

Kasidi Pickering’s three-run blast broke the game open, then Ella Parker’s two-run bomb ensured the frame would put the game far out of reach.

Oklahoma also plated runs in the first and the third to run-rule Minnesota 12-2 in five innings in New Mexico.

No. 4 OU improved to 6-1 with the win, while Minnesota fell to 3-5 in 2026.

Before the second inning explosion, the Sooners put a run on the board in the first inning.

Pickering drew a leadoff walk to start the contest, and she stole second and third with alert baserunning.

Parker opened the scoring with a two-out, RBI-single, but Oklahoma quickly found itself trailing.

LSU transfer Sydney Berzon got the start for the Sooners in the circle, and she allowed back-to-back two-out home runs off the bats of Tara Wolocko and Cassie Johnson.

Berzon responded by inducing a ground ball to get out of the inning, then the offense seized control of the contest.

Ailana Agbayani led the second inning off with a single, and the Sooners quickly had runners on second and third following a Kai Minor double for Isabela Emerling.

Emerling singled through the left side to plate Agbayani and put runners on the corners for Abby Dayton, where Patty Gasso then decided to roll the dice.

The OU coach called for Dayton to lay down a squeeze bunt, and Minor was able to race home and avoid the tag to put OU up 3-2 and allow Dayton to reach safely.

Pickering then stepped up and obliterated a softball to bring everyone home and open up a 6-2 advantage.

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas reached on a one-out single before Parker cleared the bases with a two-run shot.

Kendall Wells drew a walk and Agbayani doubled to put two more runners on, and Wells scored on a Minor fielder’s choice to close out the eight-run effort and give OU a 9-2 lead.

Berzon worked around a one-out single in the second, but Gasso brought Milali Guachino into the circle in the third inning to end Berzon’s outing after facing nine batters.

In the top of the third, Sydney Barker brought Dayton home with an RBI-double before McEnroe-Marinas’ sacrifice fly put the Sooners up 11-2.

Guachino did walk two batters in the bottom of the third, but she was able to get out of the jam with a strikeout, which was her second of the inning.

Tia Milloy added another run to Oklahoma’s cause in the fourth with a sacrifice fly, then Guachino punched out two batters in a 1-2-3 bottom half of the inning to send the game to the fifth with the Sooners leading 12-2.

Agbayani singled in the top of the fifth to cap off her perfect 4-of-4 day at the plate before Guachino closed out the win.

The Sooners will be back in action at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Idaho State.