Oklahoma Rolls Alabama State in Record-Setting Home Opener

NORMAN — Kendall Wells wasted no time showing off her power to the Oklahoma faithful.

The freshman crushed her 11th home run of the year in her first at-bat at Love’s Field. The bomb was tracked at 285 feet over the bleachers in left field, setting the tone for No. 6 OU.

The Sooners plated 11 runs in a 28-minute bottom of the first inning, an avalanche that Alabama State struggled to slow down.

Oklahoma hit seven home runs to beat the Hornets 32-0 in five innings.

OU (14-2) set a program record for runs in a home opener, overtaking the Sooners’ 17-1 victory over Oklahoma Baptist in 1977.

The Sooners put their first eight batters of the game on base.

Wells’ homer established an early 2-0 lead, and it quickly jumped to 5-0 courtesy of a Gabbie Garcia three-run shot.

Ailana Agbayani drove a run in on a fielder’s choice, and Sydney Barker’s RBI-single extended the lead.

Ella Parker nearly hit a home run, but the ball bounced off Alabama State center fielder Jaibriel Terrell’s glove and onto the top of the outfield wall before dropping back into play.

As a result, Parker merely cleared the bases with a double instead of launching a grand slam to put Oklahoma on top 11-0.

Kasidi Pickering and Wells hit back-to-back homers in the second inning, which was the fifth time through 16 games that the Sooners have hit consecutive home runs.

Two batters later, freshman Allyssa Parker belted a two-run shot to push the lead to 17-0.

Allyssa Parker had a busy evening. She pitched three shutout innings along with her offensive output, striking out four batters while allowing two hits and issuing three walks.

Chaney Helton led the bottom of the third off with her second homer of the year, but the Sooners weren’t done.

Agbayani brought a run home with an RBI-single, Isabela Emerling added another with an RBI-double, Allyssa Parker drove a run in with a double and Abby Dayton plated one with a double to put the Sooners on top 24-0.

Freshman pitcher Berkley Zache took over in the circle for the final two innings.

OU then added eight more runs in the fourth.

Garcia and Helton both added RBI-singles, and Lexi McDaniel dropped a two-RBI double into right field.

Agbayania nd Emerling both reached on errors to bring two more runs home, and Tia Milloy and Allyssa Parker drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks to close out the scoring.

Parker finished with five RBIs on the night.

She allowed two hits and one walk and struck out three batters in the victory.

The Sooners will be back in action at Love’s Field for a pair of games on Friday. OU will take on Sam Houston State at 2 p.m., then Oklahoma will turn around and immediately play Alabama State again at 5:30 p.m.