Fresh Faces: How Corri Hicks is Embracing an 'Amazing' Oklahoma Experience Ahead in 2025
Leading into the 2025 softball season, Sooners on SI is profiling Patty Gasso’s nine talented freshmen who are set to help OU in the program’s first trek through the Southeastern Conference.
NORMAN — Oklahoma catcher Corri Hicks had to battle some adversity this fall ahead of her first season with the Sooners.
The freshman catcher missed some time with an injury, but was able to close the fall by getting back on the field and competing alongside her teammates.
After Oklahoma lost legendary catcher Kinzie Hansen and reliable hand Riley Ludlam to graduation, Hicks will be able to battle with North Carolina transfer Isabela Emerling for playing time behind the plate, which is all Hicks looked forward to throughout the fall.
“The experience of just playing with such an amazing lineup (was good this fall),” said Hicks, “and being able to fit in where I fit in and just get time back there so I can see what it's like playing and moving at such a high level. So as much as I didn't play as much as I could've, it was still a great experience.”
Getting acclimated is something all the freshmen had to handle this fall, not just Hicks, but her path is one that is all to familiar to Patty Gasso and her coaching staff.
Hicks, a San Jose, CA, product, played her travel ball with the OC Batbusters, a program that has been a gold mine for Gasso and the Sooners.
As a senior at Archbishop Mitty High School, she hit .302 with a 1.031 OPS, hammering six home runs and totaling 16 RBIs.
“Her physical presence is just different,” Gasso said of Hicks when she signed. “She's tall, lanky and has great upside to become an elite hitter in the college ranks. I think our strength program is going to change her world; surrounding her with elite athletes will push her to be great.
“She's very good behind the plate, has a great arm and can throw anybody out. She's really quick with her releases. I see a great future for her here in Oklahoma.”
The thought of playing for Oklahoma became serious early in Hicks’ high school career when she started to get more attention from the Sooners’ coaching staff.
“I actually started getting recruited by Coach Gasso sophomore year,” Hicks said. “… I also only took one visit and… yeah, the second I stepped on campus I knew. There's nothing better than this, this is the opportunity of a lifetime.”
Oklahoma’s freshman class did have a unique experience from their first campus visit through starting fall softball.
When Hicks first visited Norman, Love’s Field was just a series of renderings with the hope to break ground soon.
As she visited over the years, it was built up and she finally got to see the Sooners open the state of the art complex last season.
“Our senior year on official,” said Hicks, “everyone was here and we came and saw the concrete bones. 'Oh, this is gonna be amazing.' And then we get here and it's all done and you're like, 'Wow.'
“There's nothing like this so it was just amazing to see the progression and every time you come out for a camp you're like, 'Oh my gosh, they're making progress.' It was very exciting.”
Throughout her life, Hicks has been around competitive environments.
Her dad, Julius, played basketball at Oregon and experienced the grind of collegiate athletics firsthand.
But the jump in quality this fall was a big step forward for Hicks — a challenge she relished ahead of getting her freshman season underway in February.
“It's been great. Everyone's amazing,” she said. “I love this team and I love the opportunity I've been given to be here and I guess they could say the same thing because it's just like nothing I've ever experienced.
“I’ve learned so much in such a short amount of time and I'm just excited to see what the team does next.”