Kendall Wells, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas Leads Oklahoma to Run-Rule Victory Over Duke

Kendall Wells stayed red hot Friday, belting a first-inning home run to set the tone in Oklahoma’s 11-1 six-inning win over Duke in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, CA.

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas blasted a grand slam to left with no outs in the bottom of the sixth to clinch the run-rule victory.

It was the third consecutive walk-off victory for the No. 5 Sooners.

Wells got the Sooners started quickly, blasting a two-run home run just two batters into the bottom of the first after Kasidi Pickering drew a leadoff walk.

The home run was the team-leading eighth of the season for Wells, who hit three home runs over Oklahoma's two games Thursday.

Wells had her first career multi-home run game in the Sooners' late win over San Diego State on Thursday.

Oklahoma (11-1) has won 10 consecutive games.

The Sooners added three more in the first — all unearned.

An error in the outfield allowed Sydney Barker and Gabbie Garcia to come across.

Then Ailana Agbayani drove an RBI single to left to score McEnroe-Marinas, who reached on the error.

The 20th-ranked Blue Devils got on the board in the fourth thanks to a trio of hits, including Layla Lamar's RBI double that narrowly stayed fair down the right-field line.

Duke threatened to add another, bringing the runner from third home on Kairi Rodriguez's hard grounder to short, but Garcia quickly fielded the ball and fired it home to Wells for the second out of the inning.

OU added another run on Ella Parker’s two-out bases-loaded single to right in the fourth.

Audrey Lowry continued her hot start to the season in the circle.

The sophomore wasn’t overpowering, striking out just one in four innings, but forced plenty of weak contact.

The Blue Devils managed six hits and just one run against her, with Lowry (8-0) not issuing any walks.

Miali Guachino came on in relief in the fifth, striking out two and walking none in two innings.

The Sooners put the game away fairly quickly in the sixth, with Garcia's leadoff double, Parker's walk and Kai Minor's single loading the bases.

Allyssa Parker followed with a single to short left to make it 7-1, before McEnroe-Marinas followed with a towering homer to left on a 1-0 pitch.

Garcia, Isabela Emerling and Agbayani had two hits each for Oklahoma.

The Sooners continue play in Cathedral City when they take on Long Beach State, Patty Gasso's alma mater, at noon Saturday.

They'll follow that with a matchup against Cal at 2:30 p.m.