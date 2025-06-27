Live Updates: Former Sooners Battle in Team USA Showcase at Devon Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Follow along as Ryan Chapman is on hand for the USA Softball All-Star Showcase at Devon Park for a double header between Team USA and the USA All-Stars as Team USA prepares for the 2025 World Games from August 13-17 in Chengdu, China. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman’s updates throughout the evening.
4:12 p.m.
Well, that looked familiar.
Jocelyn Alo opens today’s scoring with a two-run shot to left field off of pitcher Ally Carda. Unofficially would have been a few rows up on the stands if we had WCWS seating in left field. All-Stars lead Team USA 2-0 in the top of the fourth.
3:56 p.m.
Jayda Coleman rocketed a single that nearly took the umpire’s head off right behind second base, but the inning ends with a double play.
Brito time to start the third, all scoreless at Devon Park.
3:51 p.m.
Faraimo mowed through UCLA star Megan Grant and Bri Ellis. Kayla Kowalik singled to right, but Reese Atwood flew out to left. Alyssa Brito will lead off the third for the All-Stars.
Bubba Nickles, Jayda Coleman and Sahvanna Jaquish are set to start the bottom of the second for Team USA.
3:44 p.m.
Tiare Jennings dropped a one-out single into shallow right field, but Amanda Lorenz was doubled off on Skylar Wallace’s laser to center to end the first inning.
3:37 p.m.
Alo’s first plate appearance of the day came with one on and two outs in the top of the first.
Team USA pitcher Megan Faraimo struck her out with back-to-back pitches on the inside corner, and it was apparent that Alo didn’t like either call.
Team USA will battle Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy to start.
3:25 p.m.
Jennings starts at first for Team USA, and Coleman is in center. Megan Faraimo starts in the circle, so a little bit of a wait to see Kelly Maxwell.
Brito starts at third for the All-Stars, and Alo will hammer away as the designated player.
Let’s roll.
3:00 p.m.
Alright, let’s try this again.
Here for a pair of games between Team USA and the USA All-Stars that will help prepare Team USA for the 2025 World Games in August.
Former Sooners Kinzie Hansen, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings and Kelly Maxwell are suiting up today for Team USA.
Riley Ludlam, Alyssa Brito and Jocelyn Alo will be rolling with the All-Stars to help challenge Team USA, as Weill college standouts Karlyn Pickens, Kailyn Terry, Teagan Kvaann, NiJaree Canady, Reese Atwood, Bri Ellis and others.
The first game at Devon Park is slated to get going at 3:30, with Game 2 set to follow at 7 p.m.