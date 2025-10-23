Live Updates From Oklahoma's Third Battle Series Contest
NORMAN — Follow along throughout Oklahoma’s third Battle Series contest. Just keep refreshing this page for live updates from the scrimmage at Love’s Field.
End 3
Allyssa Parker roped a two-out single down the left field line, something you love to see from the freshman.
Zache closed out the inning, only allowing the homer, however.
She allowed five hits, two of which were the McEnore-Marinas homers.
Bottom 3
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas hammered her second home run in as many at-bats, this one a two-run shot. It was clocked at a 77 mph exit velocity, and it went 251 feet to right-center field.
Don’t think Berkley Zache wants to face McEnroe-Marinas again tonight.
Middle 3
After surrendering a leadoff double to Agbayani and issuing a walk to Kasidi Pickering, Audrey Lowry battled back to escape the jam. She struck out McDaniel and got a couple of fly balls that the OU defense calmy corralled.
End 2
All Allyssa Parker allowed was a single to Tia Milloy through the right side.
Parker did a really nice job of mixing speeds and working both sides of the plate in that half inning.
Middle 2
Garcia laid down a perfect bunt to reach base with two outs, but Zache got Allyssa Parker to dribble a grounder to Lexi McDaniel at third.
The throw was a bit high, but Kasidi Pickering made a nice play at first to record the out and end the frame.
Top 2
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas crushes a two-out bomb off Berkley Zache.
A laser to the right field bleachers.
Previously, Zache made a really nice play on an Ella Parker line drive. Came straight back to the circle, but she made a quick reaction catch to avoid any injury and record the out.
End 1
Ailana Agbayani reached off a hard-hit infield single, but Audrey Lowry sat Pickering, Emerling and McDaniel down right after that to prevent a run from coming in.
Middle 1
Tia Milloy also reached in the top of the first on a really close play at first, but Parker got out of the inning with a popup back to the circle and by feeding a grounder to Gabbie Garcia at short.
It’s getting hard to see how Patty Gasso is going to keep Kendall Wells off the field this spring. The true freshman has done nothing but launch bombs at Love’s Field.
Top 1
Kendall Wells cannot be stopped.
She crushed another home run, this one a solo shot, that cleared the eight rows of bleachers in right-center field.
Wells has hit a home run in every game this fall.
5:30 p.m.
Scratch that, Allyssa Parker is starting in the circle. We’re about to get underway!
5:15 p.m.
It looks like Audrey Lowry is going to start things off in the circle for Oklahoma.
The Sooners’ third Battle Series scrimmage is about 15 minutes from getting underway here at Love’s Field.