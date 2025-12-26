Who Could Oklahoma Look to Add at Linebacker in the Transfer Portal?

One major area of need that Oklahoma will have to address this offseason comes at linebacker.

Kobie McKinzie will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2, and the Sooners still await a pair of key decisions.

Kip Lewis, OU’s leading tackler in 2025, has yet to indicate if he’ll return to Norman for one final season or head to the NFL Draft. He finished with 76 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks — all career-highs — as well as forcing a fumble.

Owen Heineckie, the Sooners’ second-leading tackler, is still waiting to hear back officially from the NCAA on if he will win his appeal for an additional year of eligibility.

Sammy Omosigho can return in 2026, but he may be leading a group of new faces if Brent Venables’ defense loses Lewis and Heinecke.

Even if Lewis and Heinecke return, the Sooners will need to add a body or two at linebacker, and here are a few directions that Venables and OU football general manager Jim Nagy could look when the portal officially opens.

Circling Big 12 Country

A handful of Big 12 standouts indicated their intentions to test the portal waters, which could be a comfortable fit for everyone involved.

Baylor linebacker Keaton Thomas finished fourth in the conference last year with 105 total tackles, and he also added seven tackles for loss, one sack and an interception.

Baylor linebacker Keaton Thomas makes a tackle. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

In 2024, he totaled 114 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Thomas has one year of eligibility remaining.

Another veteran Big 12 linebacker looking for a new home is Kansas State standout Austin Romaine.

He broke out in 2024 with 96 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, and he also forced three fumbles for the Wildcats.

Last season, he totaled 66 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in nine appearances.

Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine intends to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Romaine also has one year of eligibility remaining, and he could serve as a stopgap while the OU coaching staff develops younger linebackers behind him for 2027 and beyond.

An option with multiple years of eligibility remaining could be Kansas linebacker Jon Jon Kamara.

His numbers aren’t terribly impressive, but the 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker has three years of eligibility remaining.

He appeared in four games in 2024 before playing in all 12 games in 2025, where he finished with 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack.

Kamara signed with Kansas as a 3-star recruit, but he did not begin playing football until he was 14-years old.

Still, Kamara is currently ranked as the No. 18 linebacker in the portal by On3.

Other Top-rated Options

The current No. 1 linebacker in the portal is Auburn’s Robert Woodyard.

If pursuing the Mobile, AL, native isn’t a road the Sooners go down, however, there are plenty of other options.

Former Toledo linebacker Kvon Sherman intends to enter the portal, and he is ranked as the No. 2 option by On3.

The Pearland, TX, product totaled 94 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 13 contests in 2025.

Another attractive option would be former North Carolina linebacker Khmori House.

Linebacker Khmori House will be looking to join his third team in as many years after transferring from North Carolina. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

House played in 12 games as a freshman at Washington in 2024, totaling 35 tackles, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and an interception.

Last year, his production saw a major jump at North Carolina.

In 12 games, House finished with 81 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and a forced fumble.