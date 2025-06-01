Live Updates: Oklahoma Battles Oregon to Stay Alive in WCWS
OKLAHOMA CITY — Follow along as Ryan Chapman offers his real-time observations from Devon Park as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners look to stave off elimination against the 16-seeded Oregon Ducks. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman’s updates throughout the contest.
5:57 p.m.
Kierston Deal will start for Oklahoma, while Elise Sokolsky will take the circle for the Ducks.
The start is Deal's second of the 2025 postseason, as she earned the win in Oklahoma's 13-2 victory in Game 2 of the Super Regionals against Alabama. Deal is 10-2 on the season with a 3.45 ERA.
Sam Landry, who has started every other postseason game for the Sooners, allowed three earned runs in six innings in OU's 4-2 loss to Texas on Saturday.
Sokolsky is Oregon's ace, entering Sunday's game with a 2.07 ERA.
5:49 p.m.
After weirdness at the end of the game between UCLA and Tennessee, the Sooners' elimination game against Oregon will begin at 6:12 p.m.
The Bruins hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to send the game to extras, but the Volunteers ultimately won 5-4 on a walkoff single in the ninth inning to advance to the WCWS semifinals.