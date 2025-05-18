Live Updates: Oklahoma Just One Win Away From Super Regionals
NORMAN — Follow along as Ryan Chapman offers his real-time observations from Love’s Field as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners take on the California Golden Bears for a spot in next weekend’s Super Regionals. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman’s updates throughout the contest.
2:03 p.m.
Oklahoma put pressure on the Golden Bears, bringing a couple of batters up with runners on second and third, but the Sooners were unable to plate any.
1:55 p.m.
Cal is headed to the bullpen.
Annabel Teperson is out to replace De Nava with Parker on second and Garcia due up at the plate. OU leads 4-1 with one down in the third.
1:52 p.m.
Steady recovery from Landry. A grounder to second ended the second, and OU will take a 4-1 lead into the third. Ella Parker is due up to start things for the Sooners.
1:46 p.m.
Cal got a gift for its first run of the day.
Sam Landry was unable to successfully field a slow-roller and fire, something she’s typically good at, and the OU pitcher overthrew first.
That allowed Lagi Quiroga to round third and beat the throw home and score.
Mia Phillips was able to grab a couple of extra bags, too, so there’s a runner on third with two outs. Oklahoma is up 4-1.
1:30 p.m.
Ailana Agbayani wasn’t gonna get left out of this one. She crushed a three-run shot 247 feet to right field.
That’s her fourth home run of the year, but it’s the second of postseason play as she also homered against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament.
Sooners up 4-0 and all four runs have come with no outs in the second.
1:22 p.m.
Quite the swing from Gabbie Garcia.
She homers in her second-straight at-bat, going back to yesterday’s fourth inning bomb.
She’s now got 18 homers on the year, and the Sooners have a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.
1:17 p.m.
Only mishap of the first inning for Sam Landry was a hit batter.
Otherwise, she induced a slow-roller and struck out a pair. Strong start.
1:09 p.m.
Really odd end to the top of the first.
Parker popped up in to foul territory, then Barker got jammed and popped up to second base.
Pickering must have thought Cal wasn’t paying attention or that the third baseman was too far over, as she started toward third. She got thrown out in a rundown back at second, however, and the Golden Bears will now be up to bat.
1:06 p.m.
Kasidi Pickering leads the game off with a double.
The Sooners are the designated away team for this one. If there is a winner-take-all Game 2 later today, OU would be the home team.
Ella Parker stepping up with a chance to really get OU rolling.
12:42 p.m.
Starting lineups are in.
Sam Landry is getting the start again for the Sooners.
Otherwise, it’s the same starting group for OU.
Cal is going with freshman Miranda De Nava in the circle. She’s 13-5 this year with a 3.06 ERA.