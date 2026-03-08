Oklahoma Bashes Home Run No. 100, But Has to Squeak Out a Close Win Over Louisiana

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offense made history on Sunday, but the Sooners had to work to notch a second victory over Louisiana at Love’s Field.

Ella Parker’s third-inning home run marked OU’s 100th of the season, but a solo effort by Louisiana’s Kennedy Marceaux cut Oklahoma’s lead to one in the top of the sixth inning.

The Ragin’ Cajuns put the tying run on third in the sixth, but they were unable to convert.

OU’s offense was unable to add any insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, meaning Audrey Lowry took the circle in the seventh, protecting a 2-1 lead.

Lowry was unbothered by the pressure in the seventh, and she retired the side in order for her first save of the year.

No. 6 Oklahoma improved to 23-2 on the year with the win, while Louisiana fell to 16-10.

After stranding three total runners in the first two innings, OU’s offense picked up in the third.

Kasidi Pickering drew a leadoff walk, then two pitches later, Parker clubbed a homer 247 feet to left field.

The longball was the Sooners’ 100th of the season. It marked the fastest a team had ever reached the century mark — 25 games — in NCAA history.

OU’s 2021 offense previously had hit 100 home runs in 36 games, but this year’s squad shattered that pace.

It was also Parker’s 11th home run of the season, as she’s one of three Sooners in double digits. Pickering and Isabela Emerling are close to joining those ranks, as they both sit on nine deep shots this year.

Oklahoma was unable to add to its advantage in the fourth and fifth innings, however, which allowed Louisiana to spoil Miali Guachino’s outing in the sixth.

Marceaux, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ catcher, led the frame off with a solo shot to cut the deficit to 2-1.

To that point, Marceaux was the only Louisiana player to reach second base, but Guachino quickly encountered more trouble.

Haley Hart followed the homer with a double, then the Ragin’ Cajuns played some small ball to trade an out for a base to advance Hart to third.

Patty Gasso decided to head to the circle and swap Guachino for Lowry. Guachino pitched 5 1/3 innings and totaled six strikeouts while allowing the lone run on three hits. She also issued one walk and hit one batter.

Lowry needed just two pitches to escape the jam.

Louisiana shortstop Cecilia Vasquez tried to lay down a squeeze bunt, but she popped up to Lowry in the circle. Lowry made the catch and quickly fired over to Gabbie Garcia, who was covering third, to complete the double play and end the threat.

Lowry added a strikeout in the seventh to bring her total to two in 1 2/3 innings. She also allowed no walks or hits.

Despite giving up the home run in the sixth, Guachino enjoyed one of her best outings of the season. Her six strikeouts were tied for her third-best showing of the year.

The Sooners will close out the weekend with one final game against Abilene Christian at 3 p.m.