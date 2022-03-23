McCasland Foundation Drops $1.75 Million for Fieldhouse Renovations, Oklahoma Softball

McCasland Fieldhouse will get a $1.25 million makeover, while another $500,000 goes to the construction of softball's Love's Field.

OU athletics just got another shot in the arm.

According to a press release Wednesday, the McCasland Foundation has pledged $1.75 million to support OU athletes.

The gift will be split between renovations to McCasland Field House ($1.25 million) and the softball team’s forthcoming Love’s Field ($500,000).

“The McCasland Family and The McCasland Foundation have been intertwined with the University of Oklahoma for decades because of the generosity, support and commitment they have shown in providing opportunities to young people,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said. “Together, we have accomplished great things – championships have been won, lives have been positively impacted and leaders have grown and developed here in Oklahoma.”

McCasland Field House, just north of Memorial Stadium, is home to the Oklahoma men's gymnastics, volleyball and wrestling teams. These programs have combined for 52 appearances in NCAA Championships, 19 NCAA team national titles and 119 NCAA individual championships.

This donation will go toward updating the fieldhouse lobby, team locker rooms, coaching offices and training areas.

“McCasland Field House has such rich history and those who pass through the distinct wooden doors feel it right away,” Castiglione said. “This unique intersection of honoring and celebrating the past while continuing to move forward in supporting our elite-level programs that call McCasland Field House home is extremely important and we are incredibly thankful to the McCasland Foundation and the McCasland Family for joining us in this mission.”

T. Howard McCasland established the McCasland Foundation in 1950 under the philosophy of granting money as giving back to the community the opportunities and generosity received.

The McCasland Foundation has a long philanthropic history with OU, including previous gifts to update McCasland Field House in 2005.

In all, the foundation has given more than $11 million to the school since 1970 and impacted The Pride of Oklahoma and University Bands, Gallogly College of Engineering, Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy, the Michael F. Price College of Business and the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.

T.H. McCasland was a student-athlete at Oklahoma in 1915, was awarded the Letzeiser Medal for outstanding achievement as a scholar, and was a member of the 1915 football team and captain and center on the 1915-16 basketball team.

“The University of Oklahoma has provided our family life-changing opportunities,” said Barbara Braught, executive director of the McCasland Foundation. “We believe in the tremendous impact Oklahoma can have on young people's lives. We are passionate about supporting OU student-athletes, and when Joe Castiglione shared his vision, we were thrilled to be able to support these strategic initiatives.”