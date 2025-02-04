Oklahoma 2025 Softball Preview: The Infield
NORMAN — Much like in the outfield, Patty Gasso will build her 2025 infield around one key returner.
Cydney Sanders started 59 contests at first base last year, supplying not only her reliable glove but a powerful swing when she was in rhythm offensively.
Sanders hit .242, but she hammered 15 home runs and totaled 50 RBIs while drawing 43 walks.
As the only senior returner, Sanders will have to take on a larger leadership role, too.
“I just need a little bit of senior leadership and she's the only one we have who returns,” Gasso said on Saturday.
Throughout the rest of the infield, there will be new faces to replace Alyssa Brito, Tiare Jennings, Alynah Torres and Avery Hodge.
BYU transfer Ailana Agbayani will play up the middle, likely at second base, after an outstanding sophomore campaign for the Cougars last year.
Despite only belting five home runs a year ago, Agbayani was responsible for 33 RBIs, and she also hit nine doubles and three triples while drawing 30 walks and wearing 11 pitches. She also stole 12 bases to put pressure on opposing defenses.
At third, redshirt freshman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas is expected to get the first look.
The start to her Oklahoma career was delayed by an injury, but Gasso trusts the young piece to not only bring a high level of play tot he corner of her defense, but also to help lead the 2025 Sooners.
McEnroe-Marinas is being looked upon as one of OU’s captains by Gasso, but the redshirt freshman said she’s just worried about helped the team get a win each time out.
“(I’m)just doing whatever it takes to get better for the team,” McEnroe-Marinas said on Saturday. “Just all being all in for my team has really helped me become or focus more on what I need to work on, all in regards to all the softball.
“But just doing the little things being the first one at the field and last one. Just doing little things to help better the team.”
At shortstop, Gasso will have plenty of young options.
Freshmen Sydney Barker, Gabbie Garcia and Kadey Lee McKay are all options, and it’s still not 100 percent clear where freshman Tia Milloy will fit into the lineup.
Barker, Garcia and McKay all impressed during the fall, and the Sooners will have tinker all throughout the non-conference slate.
“During the last four years,” said Gasso, “two weeks before the start of the season, I'm like, ‘OK, we're ready. Let's go. We can go now. We're good.’ This team, I feel like we're going to take it to the midnight hour before we get on that plane — not literally.
“… I'm fired up. I really am fired up. I am so excited because they've worked really hard. We have shared a lot of things from the personal side, as well as sharing a lot of things on the field. The way I know them right now, I'm not just coaching them. I am so rooting for them. I really, really am. It's just a different feel. And I'm really excited.”