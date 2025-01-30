Fresh Faces: Ailana Agbayani Ready to 'Compete' at Oklahoma
Leading into the 2025 softball season, Sooners on SI is profiling Patty Gasso’s five transfer additions who are set to help OU in the program’s first trek through the Southeastern Conference.
NORMAN — Ailana Agbayani almost never made it to Oklahoma.
In fact, it wasn’t certain she’d play softball at the collegiate level.
Though softball is in her blood — her mother, Niela, played at Hawaii and her father, Benny, enjoyed a nice MLB career — softball wasn’t always at the forefront.
“(Softball was) definitely not something that they thought was for me,” Agbayani said. “Like growing up I was definitely more into like the girly things like dresses and playing dress up. My grandma always tells me, "Ailana, I never thought you would make it this far in softball!' And I'm just like, 'Grandma!’”
In middle school, she even tried to step away from softball.
“Going into my eighth grade year after my seventh grade summer of playing softball I actually wanted to quit and I told my dad,” she said. “I was like, 'Dad I don't think this is for me. I want to quit softball.' And he said no. And I was like if I'm stuck I might as well continue to work hard. And it was just, the reason why I wanted to quit, I just felt discouraged.
“I mean I was always the smallest, the tiniest, I just felt really discouraged. But it just proves that just continue to work hard and really trust yourself and when you have a good support system you can do anything you put your mind to.”
The next season she found a coach that believed in her and empowered her, and Agbayani really came into her own.
It’s a good thing she stuck with it.
After playing travel ball for the OC Batbusters, she landed at BYU where she starred for two seasons.
Last year she hit .424, tallying nine doubles, two triples, five home runs, 33 RBIs and 30 walks while only striking out seven times. She finished with an on-base percentage of .534, and even stepped into the circle at times to help the Cougars.
Read More OU Softball: Meet the Sooners' 2025 Freshmen
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso got to see her varied talents up close, too.
Agbayani was excellent during BYU’s trip to Love’s Field last year, powering the Cougars to an upset victory in Norman.
“Playing here was amazing just because I loved even though the fans weren't cheering for me and they were against me, it was just so amazing playing in an environment where they love softball,” Agbayani said. “Where everyone was so into the game. I mean at my old school we barely had anyone coming to the games so playing in front of like sold out stands, it was so amazing.”
As the season came to a close, she felt it was time for a change and Agbayani finally entered her name into the transfer portal on the last day of the window.
“It was a scary process,” she said. “… I just trusted God and I really felt like God, this was the plan for me and transferring was the best for me. So Coach Gasso reached out to me and once I started getting on the phone with her and talking to her more I was able to really like build a relationship with her and I came on my visit the rest was history.”
Gasso, who had a huge hole in the middle infield after Tiare Jennings and Alynah Torres graduated and Avery Hodge transferred, sold Agbayani on the idea that she would be able to compete at both shortstop and second base, and that the program would push her like she hadn’t been pushed before.
Read More OU Softball: Meet the Sooners' 2025 Transfers
“You don't have to be perfect,” said Agbayani, “but if you compete, I like that mindset.”
Agbayani will find a place somewhere on the field, but she’s excited about the gains she can make at the plate.
Working with associate head coach and hitting coach JT Gasso, she was shown another side to how to approach things at the plate.
“Coming from a program like BYU, we talked hitting,” she said. “But when you come to a program like Oklahoma, you really talk hitting here.
“… I understand hitting a lot more than I did the whole, ever playing college softball. And really I think a lot — he has helped me with my mental game especially which plays a huge role.”
Agbayani will get to embody that mantra as she competes with the Sooners next month, and she’ll help Gasso and and the rest of the staff usher in a new era of Oklahoma softball in the SEC.
“I think that we have a really great team this year and we'll continue to be great,” she said. “… As long as I'm on the field and competing, couldn't be happier.”