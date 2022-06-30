Skip to main content

Oklahoma Announces Transfer of Alynah Torres

The All-Pac-12 shortstop was a dynamic force at Arizona State last year and will lend to the Oklahoma infield in 2023.

Oklahoma made it official on Thursday when the Sooners formally signed softball transfer Alynah Torres.

Torres announced her intentions to transfer from Arizona State to OU on June 21 via Twitter.

Alynah Torres

Alynah Torres

Last year in Tempe, Torres was a first-team All-Pac 12 Conference shortstop. She helped the Sun Devils to a Pac-12 title and NCAA Super Regional appearance.

“We are thrilled to add Alynah to our program,” OU coach Patty Gasso said in a press release. “She brings experience, power and a passion for the game that fits perfectly with the Sooners. I can’t wait to see her in an Oklahoma uniform.”

Torres played in 54 games last year and hit .339 with 16 home runs, 14 doubles and 60 RBIs.

In 2021, Torres batted .273 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs.

“I chose OU for so many reasons — the tradition and legacies that people have left here and the sisterhood that is always being talked about,” Torres said in the OU release. “Coach Gasso is one of the best, if not the best coach in the country and the way she establishes amazing athletes but even better humans is what brought me to OU.”

With senior Grace Lyons back at shortstop next year, it’s likely Torres will replace graduating super senior Jana Johns at third base. She could also play first if needed, as OU lost both Taylon Snow and Kinzie Hansen at that position.

“I’m stoked to play with this team for the next two years,” continued Torres. “They are the best of the best and I can’t wait to meet all of the amazing people that I can learn and grow from to make me the best version of myself. I’m ready to go, it’s going to be fun.”

OU also added Michigan pitcher Alex Storako via the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this offseason. The Sooners are still less than a month removed from winning the program’s sixth national championship overall and their fourth in the last six seasons.

