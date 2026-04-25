Oklahoma Breaks NCAA Home Run Record

NORMAN — Oklahoma made history on Friday night.

Freshman star Kendall Wells crushed the first pitch she saw in the second inning 230 feet to straightaway center field to take an early lead on Georgia.

It was her 35th home run of the season, which set a program record, and it was the Sooners’ 162nd home run of the year.

The Sooners tied the record for homers hit by a team in a single season on Tuesday night before Wells’ long ball broke it.

Oklahoma had set the record in 2021 in 60 games, and Miami (OH) got close by hammering 160 home runs in 2024.

Every Oklahoma player who has registered an official at-bat this season has blasted at least three home runs.

Seven OU players have hit double-digit homers this year, led by Wells.

Entering the weekend, Gabbie Garcia had hit 19 homers, both Ella Parker and senior Isabela Emerling had clubbed 18 home runs apiece, junior Kasidi Pickering had smashed 16 long balls, Allyssa Parker had 11 homers and fellow freshman Lexi McDaniel had hit 10.

It’s not a sure thing that the 2026 Sooners end the season with the record, however.

UCLA enters the weekend with 154 home runs. The Bruins are in Seattle this weekend to battle the Washington Huskies, then UCLA will be back home next weekend to close out the regular season against the Oregon Ducks, who are led by former longtime OU assistant Melyssa Lombardi.

The next closest team to the Sooners and the Bruins entering the weekend is Ohio State, which has belted 110 home runs in its first 46 contests.

The Sooners have five games left in the regular season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Oklahoma will be back at Love’s Field on Saturday and Sunday to close the series against Georgia before heading south to College Station to battle Texas A&M in next weekend’s regular season finale.

This season’s SEC Tournament will be hosted by Kentucky at John Cropp Stadium from May 5-9.

Following that, it’s very likely that the Sooners will host Regionals in the NCAA Tournament at Love’s Field, as well as Super Regionals if they advance out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

The 2026 Women’s College World Series will be played from May 28-June 5 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.