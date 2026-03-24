Oklahoma Chasing Several Team, Individual Offensive Records
Even with the frenetic pace Oklahoma started the season offensively, the Sooners hitting 200 home runs seemed somewhat preposterous just a few weeks ago.
The 2021 OU squad set the NCAA record for home runs in a season with 161, and beating that record seemed possible — maybe even probable — but running away with it seemed unlikely.
But through two weekends of SEC play, the Sooners are already at 129 home runs — third place in program history and seventh place in NCAA history — and a run at 200 seems like much less of a longshot.
Oklahoma has 21 games remaining, plus the SEC Tournament and the postseason, which was 11 additional games last season even with the cancellation of the SEC Tournament.
The Sooners hit 10 more home runs in the series sweep over Ole Miss that ended Monday.
Freshman Kendall Wells hit three of those home runs, extending her national lead to 25, two ahead of UCLA’s Megan Grant. Grant hit two home runs in the Bruins’ sweep of Rutgers over the weekend.
UCLA joined the Sooners in reaching triple digits in home runs, hitting three in Monday’s win over the Scarlet Knights to hit 100 on the season.
Wells is currently tied for eighth place in OU history for home runs in a season, and is five away from tying the NCAA record for home runs by a freshman. Three players have hit 30 in their freshman seasons, including the Sooners’ Jocelyn Alo and Lauren Chamberlain.
It seems all but certain, barring injury, that Wells will reach that mark.
She could also make a run at Alo’s program record of 34 or even the NCAA mark of 37 set by Laura Espinoza in 1995.
Oklahoma (32-2, 6-0 SEC) resumes its season at LSU at 6 p.m. Friday with the opener of a three-game set.
There are plenty more records, either program or national, the Sooners are chasing this season and with the season just past its midpoint, its time to start tracking those more closely.
Through 34 games, here’s where the Sooners stand in their pursuit of a handful of program and national records:
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OU RECORDS
Home Runs
161: 2021
155: 2022
129: 2026
122: 2024
121: 2025
117: 2023
115: 2019
107: 2015
102: 2012
94: 2013
90: 2014
85: 2000
Runs
638: 2021
579: 2022
518: 2024
501: 2023
487: 2015
476: 2013
460: 2019
459: 2000
454: 2025
450: 2014
438: 2017
430: 2026
Hits
666: 2021
648: 2000
631: 2016
629: 1994
619: 2024
605: 2017
592: 2023
575: 2022
568: 2005
565: 2019
———
418: 2026
Batting Average
.442: 2026
.405: 2021
.371: 2022
.366: 2023
.362: 2024
.361: 2015
.351: 2016
.345: 2019
.338: 2001
.335: 2013
.330: 2025
.329: 2000
On-Base Percentage
.534: 2026
.490: 2021
.474: 2022
.473: 2015
.468: 2024
.461: 2013
.456: 2023
.447: 2025
.436: 2019
.432: 2014
.427: 2016
.424: 2018
Slugging Percentage
.926: 2026
.778: 2021
.734: 2022
.666: 2023
.657: 2015
.649: 2024
.640: 2019
.629: 2025
.582: 2013
.547: 2012
.546: 2014
.538: 2016
Individual
Home Runs
34: Jocelyn Alo, 2022
34: Jocelyn Alo, 2021
30: Lauren Chamberlain, 2012
30: Lauren Chamberlain, 2013
30: Jocelyn Alo, 2018
29: Tiare Jennings, 2022
27: Tiare Jennings, 2021
25: Kendall Wells, 2026
25: Tiare Jennings, 2024
24: Kinzie Hansen, 2021
24: Shelby Pendley, 2015
Runs Batted In
92: Tiare Jennings, 2021
87: Tiare Jennings, 2022
89: Jocelyn Alo, 2021
85: Jocelyn Alo, 2022
84: Lauren Chamberlain, 2013
81: Samantha Ricketts, 2007
78: Lauren Chamberlain, 2012
77: Lisa Carey, 2000
76: Shelby Pendley, 2014
73: Shelby Pendley, 2013
———
53: Kendall Wells, 2026
Runs
87: Lauren Chamberlain, 2013
84: Jocelyn Alo, 2022
83: Tiare Jennings, 2022
81: Tiare Jennings, 2021
72: Lauren Chamberlain, 2015
72: Jayda Coleman, 2015
71: Norrelle Dickson, 2007
71: Jocelyn Alo, 2021
71: Jayda Coleman, 2023
70: Caleigh Clifton, 2017
70: Jayda Coleman, 2021
———
50: Kasidi Pickering, 2026
NCAA RECORDS
Home Runs
161: Oklahoma, 2021
160: Miami (Ohio) 2024
158: Hawaii, 2010
155: Oklahoma, 2022
147: Ohio State, 2025
134: Arizona, 2009
129: Oklahoma, 2026
126: Arizona, 2001
124: Florida, 2011
122: Oklahoma, 2024
121: Oklahoma, 2025
118: Michigan, 2015
118: Georgia Tech, 2010
Batting Average
.442: Oklahoma, 2026
.440: Alcorn, 1997
.407: Alcorn, 1998
.405: Oklahoma, 2021
.400: Delaware State, 1993
.396: Southern, 1997
.385: Arizona, 1998
.383: Arizona, 1995
.380: Arizona, 1994
.376: Grambling, 1997
.375: Arizona, 1997
.371: Oklahoma, 2022
.370: Texas, 2024
.367: UCLA, 2015
.366: Oklahoma, 2023
.366: Tennessee: 1996
Slugging Percentage
.926: Oklahoma, 2026
.778: Oklahoma, 2021
.734, Oklahoma, 2022
.727: Miami (Ohio), 2024
.700: Ohio State, 2025
.699: Alcorn, 1997
.672: Brooklyn, 1983
.667: Wichita State, 2022
.666: Oklahoma, 2023
.657: Oklahoma, 2015
.652: Louisiana, 2015
.649: Oklahoma, 2024
.642: Hawaii, 2010
.639: Oklahoma, 2019
.636: Arizona, 2014
.633: Stanford, 2025
.633: Virginia Tech, 2024
On-Base Percentage
.534: Oklahoma, 2026
.490: Oklahoma, 2021
.474: Oklahoma, 2022
.473: Oklahoma, 2015
.468: Oklahoma, 2024
.467: UCLA, 2015
.461: Oregon, 2015
.460: Auburn, 2015
.458: Michigan, 2016
.456: Oklahoma, 2023
.455: Michigan, 2015
.454: Indiana, 2025
.452: Louisiana, 2015
.451: Texas, 2024
.451: Arizona, 1998
.450: Miami (Ohio), 2024
.447: UCLA, 2014
.447: Oklahoma, 2025
Individual
Home Runs
37: Laura Espinoza, Arizona, 1995
36: Karli Spaid, Miami (Ohio), 2024
34: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2022
34: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2021
33: Addison Barnard, Wichita State, 2022
32: Lexie Elkins, Louisiana, 2015
32: Camilla Carrera, UTEP, 2012
31: Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech, 2025
31: Stacie Chambers, Arizona, 2009
31: Stacey Nuveman, UCLA, 1999
30: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2018 (Freshman)
30: Megan Baltzell, Longwood, 2013
30: Lauren Chamberlain, Oklahoma, 2013
30: Lauren Chamberlain, Oklahoma, 2012 (Freshman)
30: Kelly Majam, Hawaii, 2010 (Freshman)
30: Danyele Gomez, Louisiana, 2006
30: Laura Espinoza, Arizona, 1994
29: Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma, 2022
29: Jessie Harper, Arizona, 2019
29: DJ Sanders, Louisiana, 2018
29: Jen Yee, Georgia Tech, 2010
————
25: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma, 2026
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.