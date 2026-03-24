Oklahoma Chasing Several Team, Individual Offensive Records

Even with the frenetic pace Oklahoma started the season offensively, the Sooners hitting 200 home runs seemed somewhat preposterous just a few weeks ago.

The 2021 OU squad set the NCAA record for home runs in a season with 161, and beating that record seemed possible — maybe even probable — but running away with it seemed unlikely.

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But through two weekends of SEC play, the Sooners are already at 129 home runs — third place in program history and seventh place in NCAA history — and a run at 200 seems like much less of a longshot.

Oklahoma has 21 games remaining, plus the SEC Tournament and the postseason, which was 11 additional games last season even with the cancellation of the SEC Tournament.

The Sooners hit 10 more home runs in the series sweep over Ole Miss that ended Monday.

Freshman Kendall Wells hit three of those home runs, extending her national lead to 25, two ahead of UCLA’s Megan Grant. Grant hit two home runs in the Bruins’ sweep of Rutgers over the weekend.

UCLA joined the Sooners in reaching triple digits in home runs, hitting three in Monday’s win over the Scarlet Knights to hit 100 on the season.

Wells is currently tied for eighth place in OU history for home runs in a season, and is five away from tying the NCAA record for home runs by a freshman. Three players have hit 30 in their freshman seasons, including the Sooners’ Jocelyn Alo and Lauren Chamberlain.

It seems all but certain, barring injury, that Wells will reach that mark.

She could also make a run at Alo’s program record of 34 or even the NCAA mark of 37 set by Laura Espinoza in 1995.

Oklahoma (32-2, 6-0 SEC) resumes its season at LSU at 6 p.m. Friday with the opener of a three-game set.

There are plenty more records, either program or national, the Sooners are chasing this season and with the season just past its midpoint, its time to start tracking those more closely.

Through 34 games, here’s where the Sooners stand in their pursuit of a handful of program and national records:

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OU RECORDS

Home Runs

161: 2021

155: 2022

129: 2026

122: 2024

121: 2025

117: 2023

115: 2019

107: 2015

102: 2012

94: 2013

90: 2014

85: 2000

Runs

638: 2021

579: 2022

518: 2024

501: 2023

487: 2015

476: 2013

460: 2019

459: 2000

454: 2025

450: 2014

438: 2017

430: 2026

Hits

666: 2021

648: 2000

631: 2016

629: 1994

619: 2024

605: 2017

592: 2023

575: 2022

568: 2005

565: 2019

———

418: 2026

Batting Average

.442: 2026

.405: 2021

.371: 2022

.366: 2023

.362: 2024

.361: 2015

.351: 2016

.345: 2019

.338: 2001

.335: 2013

.330: 2025

.329: 2000

On-Base Percentage

.534: 2026

.490: 2021

.474: 2022

.473: 2015

.468: 2024

.461: 2013

.456: 2023

.447: 2025

.436: 2019

.432: 2014

.427: 2016

.424: 2018

Slugging Percentage

.926: 2026

.778: 2021

.734: 2022

.666: 2023

.657: 2015

.649: 2024

.640: 2019

.629: 2025

.582: 2013

.547: 2012

.546: 2014

.538: 2016

Individual

Home Runs

34: Jocelyn Alo, 2022

34: Jocelyn Alo, 2021

30: Lauren Chamberlain, 2012

30: Lauren Chamberlain, 2013

30: Jocelyn Alo, 2018

29: Tiare Jennings, 2022

27: Tiare Jennings, 2021

25: Kendall Wells, 2026

25: Tiare Jennings, 2024

24: Kinzie Hansen, 2021

24: Shelby Pendley, 2015

Runs Batted In

92: Tiare Jennings, 2021

87: Tiare Jennings, 2022

89: Jocelyn Alo, 2021

85: Jocelyn Alo, 2022

84: Lauren Chamberlain, 2013

81: Samantha Ricketts, 2007

78: Lauren Chamberlain, 2012

77: Lisa Carey, 2000

76: Shelby Pendley, 2014

73: Shelby Pendley, 2013

———

53: Kendall Wells, 2026

Runs

87: Lauren Chamberlain, 2013

84: Jocelyn Alo, 2022

83: Tiare Jennings, 2022

81: Tiare Jennings, 2021

72: Lauren Chamberlain, 2015

72: Jayda Coleman, 2015

71: Norrelle Dickson, 2007

71: Jocelyn Alo, 2021

71: Jayda Coleman, 2023

70: Caleigh Clifton, 2017

70: Jayda Coleman, 2021

———

50: Kasidi Pickering, 2026

NCAA RECORDS

Home Runs

161: Oklahoma, 2021

160: Miami (Ohio) 2024

158: Hawaii, 2010

155: Oklahoma, 2022

147: Ohio State, 2025

134: Arizona, 2009

129: Oklahoma, 2026

126: Arizona, 2001

124: Florida, 2011

122: Oklahoma, 2024

121: Oklahoma, 2025

118: Michigan, 2015

118: Georgia Tech, 2010

Batting Average

.442: Oklahoma, 2026

.440: Alcorn, 1997

.407: Alcorn, 1998

.405: Oklahoma, 2021

.400: Delaware State, 1993

.396: Southern, 1997

.385: Arizona, 1998

.383: Arizona, 1995

.380: Arizona, 1994

.376: Grambling, 1997

.375: Arizona, 1997

.371: Oklahoma, 2022

.370: Texas, 2024

.367: UCLA, 2015

.366: Oklahoma, 2023

.366: Tennessee: 1996

Slugging Percentage

.926: Oklahoma, 2026

.778: Oklahoma, 2021

.734, Oklahoma, 2022

.727: Miami (Ohio), 2024

.700: Ohio State, 2025

.699: Alcorn, 1997

.672: Brooklyn, 1983

.667: Wichita State, 2022

.666: Oklahoma, 2023

.657: Oklahoma, 2015

.652: Louisiana, 2015

.649: Oklahoma, 2024

.642: Hawaii, 2010

.639: Oklahoma, 2019

.636: Arizona, 2014

.633: Stanford, 2025

.633: Virginia Tech, 2024

On-Base Percentage

.534: Oklahoma, 2026

.490: Oklahoma, 2021

.474: Oklahoma, 2022

.473: Oklahoma, 2015

.468: Oklahoma, 2024

.467: UCLA, 2015

.461: Oregon, 2015

.460: Auburn, 2015

.458: Michigan, 2016

.456: Oklahoma, 2023

.455: Michigan, 2015

.454: Indiana, 2025

.452: Louisiana, 2015

.451: Texas, 2024

.451: Arizona, 1998

.450: Miami (Ohio), 2024

.447: UCLA, 2014

.447: Oklahoma, 2025

Individual

Home Runs

37: Laura Espinoza, Arizona, 1995

36: Karli Spaid, Miami (Ohio), 2024

34: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2022

34: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2021

33: Addison Barnard, Wichita State, 2022

32: Lexie Elkins, Louisiana, 2015

32: Camilla Carrera, UTEP, 2012

31: Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech, 2025

31: Stacie Chambers, Arizona, 2009

31: Stacey Nuveman, UCLA, 1999

30: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2018 (Freshman)

30: Megan Baltzell, Longwood, 2013

30: Lauren Chamberlain, Oklahoma, 2013

30: Lauren Chamberlain, Oklahoma, 2012 (Freshman)

30: Kelly Majam, Hawaii, 2010 (Freshman)

30: Danyele Gomez, Louisiana, 2006

30: Laura Espinoza, Arizona, 1994

29: Tiare Jennings, Oklahoma, 2022

29: Jessie Harper, Arizona, 2019

29: DJ Sanders, Louisiana, 2018

29: Jen Yee, Georgia Tech, 2010

————

25: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma, 2026