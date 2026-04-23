Oklahoma duo on Freshman of the Year Top 25

NORMAN — Two Oklahoma players made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's Freshman of the Year Top 25 list, it was announced Thursday.

Catcher Kendall Wells and outfielder Kai Minor are on the list, giving the program 14 players all-time on the list — the most in college softball.

The Sooners are one of three programs with two players on the list. Alabama and UCLA are the other two schools with multiple honorees

The list will be narrowed to ten May 7 and three finalists will be released May 20. The NFCA National Freshman of the Year winner will be announced May 26 ahead of the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Wells leads the nation with 34 home runs, tying Jocelyn Alo's program record and moving within three of tying the NCAA record set by Arizona's Laura Espinoza in 1995.

The Bogart, Ga., product has 76 RBIs and 61 runs scored and has earned the D1Softball National Player of the Week and SEC Player of the Week twice each.



Minor, an Irvine, Calif., product, leads all freshmen with a .451 batting average, sitting atop the Sooners' lineup for much of the season. She has 11 doubles and five triples and a team-high 17 stolen bases.

She's also anchored the outfield at centerfield for Patty Gasso's team.

The NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award was created in 2014.

Pitcher Jordy Bahl was the last Sooners player to win the award, taking the honors in 2022. Tiare Jennings won the award in 2021, Jocelyn Alo in 2018 and Paige Parker in 2015.

The top-ranked Sooners continue their season with the opening of a three-game series against No. 15 Georgia at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Love's Field.

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2026 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25

Bri Alejandre, University of California, Los Angeles

Brinli Bain, University of Arkansas

Ella Boyer, University of Kansas

Abby Carr, University of Missouri

Bree Carrico, Virginia Tech

Bronwyn Conroy, College of Charleston

Kenzie Farrier-Pilon, California Baptist University

Tarisa Frans, Cornell University

Aleena Garcia, University of California, Los Angeles

Madi George, University of Mississippi

Mia Gomez, University of Utah

Camille Hamilton, University of North Carolina Wilmington

Alexis Jensen, University of Nebraska, Lincoln

Sophia Lundstrom, Sam Houston State University

Marina Mason, Northwestern University

Kai Minor, University of Oklahoma

Anna Moore, Purdue University

Makenna Moore, Jacksonville State University

Vic Moten, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

Allison Oneacre, Pennsylvania State University

Kaitlyn Pallozzi, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

Dani Rauscher, University of California, Santa Barbara

Kendall Wells, University of Oklahoma

Katelyn Wetteland, University of Nevada

Kinzey Woody, Wichita State University