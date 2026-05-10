Oklahoma Earns Third Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament path is set.

The Sooners earned the No. 3-overall seed in the 2026 tournament when the full bracket was revealed on Sunday night.

OU, regular season champions of the SEC, enters the NCAA Tournament with a 48-8 overall record and a 20-4 mark in conference play in the regular season.

Patty Gasso’s team won every series throughout the year, and as a result, they will host an NCAA Regional at Love’s Field next weekend.

Norman will play host to Kansas, Michigan and Binghamton.

The Norman Regional at Love's Field, presented by @alexstorako pic.twitter.com/gCvnsEABcA — Ryan Chapman (@_RyanChapman) May 10, 2026

The Sooners will open the tournament on Friday at 2:30 p.m. against Binghamton, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

The battle between Kansas and Michigan will follow at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The winners of Friday's contest will meet on Saturday for a spot in the Regional Final, and the losers will have to avoid elimination on Saturday.

Whoever emerges undefeated on Sunday will have to get knocked off twice by the team that emerges from the loser's bracket to fail to reach a Super Regional.

Kansas enters the tournament with a 35-19 overall record, and the Jayhawks went 14-10 in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks took down UCF 6-5 at the Big 12 Tournament before falling to Texas Tech 14-0 in Friday’s semifinals.

Michigan enters this weekend 34-20 overall and 11-13 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines beat Ohio State 9-0 in five innings at the Big Ten Tournament before falling 4-2 to eventual tournament champions Nebraska.

Binghamton is 20-25 overall, but they finished 15-5 in the American East before rolling through the American East Tournament to win the title and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

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Oklahoma’s early exit at the SEC Tournament didn’t do much damage to the Sooners’ seeding in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee.

The Alabama Crimson Tide took the top-overall seed, followed by Texas in the No. 2 spot ahead of the Sooners.

Nebraska is the tournament’s 4-seed, followed by Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee and UCLA to close out the top eight.

If the top eight teams all win their regional, they will host Super Regional action from May 21-24.

OU is hosting a regional for the 15th consecutive tournament. It also marks the 32nd-straight year that Oklahoma has earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament, which has happened in every single season under Gasso.