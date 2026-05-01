Oklahoma Allows Five Runs to Fall to Texas A&M in Resumption of Thursday's Series Opener

The resumption of Thursday night’s series-opener between Oklahoma and Texas A&M brought nothing but trouble for the Sooners.

OU had a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth with a runner on first and one out on Thursday, but the game entered a weather delay and was suspended until Friday afternoon.

Audrey Lowry, who started in the circle for the Sooners, recorded the first out of the day, but Patty Gasso turned to Miali Guachino with the runner on third and two away.







From there, things went haywire.

Texas A&M plated five runs to flip the game around and take an 8-5 lead into the seventh.

OU catcher Kendall Wells was unable to start a rally to lead off the inning, and the offense followed suit behind her.

The Sooners went down in order to end the contest.

Oklahoma fell to 46-7 overall on the year and 18-4 in SEC contests while Texas A&M improved to 36-14 overall and 16-6 in conference action.

OU still needs to win one more game this weekend to clinch a share of the SEC regular season title.

When the Sooners left Davis Diamond on Thursday, Lowry had tied a career-high with eight strikeouts.

Guachino’s outing in rain-soaked College Station was a tough one.

Pinch-hitter Maddi Sauni singled through the left side to cut the Aggie deficit to 5-4.

Another single put runners on first and second for Tallen Edwards.

OU catcher Kendall Wells believed Guachino had ended the inning with a 2-2 pitch, but it was called ball.

Two pitches later, Edwards tied the game with an RBI-single.

Oklahoma then walked Texas A&M star Mya Perez to lad the bases and get to Michaela Wark, but she singled to plate two.

Left fielder Abby Dayton tried to gun Perez’s pinch-runner at third, but the throw wasn’t on target and the Aggies cleared the bases to take an 8-5 lead.

Oklahoma went to the bullpen to bring in Sydney Berzon, who loaded the bases back up, which prompted another switch, this time for freshman Berkley Zache.

Zache got out of the inning with a strikeout, but the damage was done. Texas A&M strung together five singles to turn the game around.

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Wells struck out to start things in the seventh, and Kasidi Pickering grounded out right after.

Dayton stepped in to try and salvage the contest, but she flew out to foul territory in left to end the game.

Kai Minor and Ella Parker did most of the damage on Thursday, driving in two runs apiece, but it wasn’t enough for the Sooners to hold on.

Game 2 between the Sooners and the Aggies is scheduled to be played at 5 p.m. on Friday, but the status of that contest is also in doubt due to the lingering weather systems in the area.