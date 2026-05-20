Oklahoma has Long History of Super Regional Success Against SEC Opponents

NORMAN — For the second consecutive season since joining the SEC, Oklahoma will stay in the conference for their Super Regional matchup.

The third-seeded Sooners will take on Mississippi State in the best-of-three series beginning at Noon on Friday at Love’s Field. The teams will also play at noon Saturday with Game 3, if necessary, being at a time to be announced.

While Oklahoma hasn’t been in the SEC for very long, the Sooners have a long history facing off against the conference in the Super Regional round.

The series against Mississippi State will be the seventh in the last 13 seasons against an SEC opponent.

OU has had plenty of success in those super regional matchups, going a combined 11-3 and winning their last six games.

The only time the Sooners lost a Super Regional against an SEC opponent was in 2015, when they won the first game at Alabama before dropping back-to-back games against the Crimson Tide.

That was the last time Oklahoma missed the Women’s College World Series.

Outside of those two losses, the only other time OU dropped a game to an SEC team in a Super Regional was in 2014, when the Sooners won Game 1 over Tennessee before dropping Game 2, then bouncing back to eliminate the Volunteers in Game 3.

The Sooners swept Alabama last season, winning a tight one in Game 1, 3-0, before blowing out the Crimson Tide in Game 2, 13-2 in five innings, to advance to the WCWS.

Last season, Oklahoma already had experience against Alabama, having dropped two of three to the Crimson Tide in their regular-season series.

This time, though, Oklahoma is facing a conference opponent it hasn’t yet faced.

The Bulldogs, coached by Sooners legend Samantha Ricketts, went 9-15 in conference play, finishing 10th.

Mississippi State won just two conference series this season — beating LSU and South Carolina in two of three each.

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Oklahoma Super Regional History vs. SEC

2013 (Norman)

Oklahoma 10, Texas A&M 2 (6)

Oklahoma 8, Texas A&M 5 (5)

2014 (Norman)

Oklahoma 8, Tennessee 1

Tennessee 4, Oklahoma 0

Oklahoma 8, Tennessee 2

2015 (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Oklahoma 5, Alabama 2

Alabama 2, Oklahoma 0

Alabama 5, Oklahoma 3

2017 (Auburn. Ala.)

Oklahoma 4, Auburn 0

Oklahoma 5, Auburn 2

2018 (Norman)

Oklahoma 7, Arkansas 2

Oklahoma 9, Arkansas 0

2025 (Norman)

Oklahoma 3, Alabama 0

Oklahoma 13, Alabama 2 (5)