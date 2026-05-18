Mississippi State's Pitching, led by Alyssa Faircloth, is Oklahoma's Biggest Challenge in Super Regional

NORMAN — Alyssa Faircloth was dominant in the Eugene Regional.

The Mississippi State pitcher threw 15 2/3 shutout innings with 26 strikeouts over the three games of the regional.

She played a massive role in helping the Bulldogs to the Super Regionals, where they'll take on third-seeded Oklahoma in the best-of-three series beginning at noon Friday at Love's Field.

Faircloth figures to be key to the Bulldogs' chances of pulling off an upset over the Sooners.

She struck out 14 in Sunday's 5-0 win over Saint Mary's to advance to the Super Regional, and struck out 10 in a no-hitter in Saturday's 4-0 win over Oregon.

"I just went out there and did it three outs at a time again. I don't want to get too big or look too far ahead," Faircloth said. "That was their message before we even left the hotel, which was like 'Let's take it one pitch at a time, one out at a time,' that kind of thing, rather than looking ahead. So, I'm just staying present in the moment and trusting the girls behind me."

The Bulldogs were one of just three teams to go on the road to win a regional this season, joining UCF and Arizona State.

Mississippi State leads the SEC with 504 strikeouts and is second nationally with 9.07 strikeouts per seven innings.

The Super Regional will be a homecoming for the Bulldogs' coach — former Oklahoma star Samantha Ricketts.

Norman Super Regional Schedule

Game 1: Noon Friday, ESPN2

Noon Friday, ESPN2 Game 2: Noon Saturday, ESPN

Noon Saturday, ESPN Game 3 (if-necessary): Sunday, TBD

Here's a look at the Sooners' Super Regional opponent:

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Coach: Samantha Ricketts, seventh season (239-137)

Record: 41-18, 9-15 SEC

NCAA Tournament History: 20th appearance. 28-39 record. The Bulldogs have made one previous Super Regional appearance, being swept by Arizona in 2022.

Road to Super Regional: Beat Saint Mary's 3-2, beat Oregon 4-0, beat Saint Mary's 5-0.

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Top Hitter: Senior outfielder Kiarra Sells is hitting .342/.482/.697 with with 14 home runs and 30 RBIs. Sells has 12 doubles and has drawn 36 walks. Sells was just 1 for 7 in the Bulldogs' regional run.

Top Pitcher: Junior left-handed pitcher Alyssa Faircloth is 16-7 with a 2.28 ERA and 261 strieouts in 169 innings. Faircloth threw a no-hitter in the regional win over Oregon, with 10 strikeouts and one walk. In Sunday's win over Saint Mary's, she allowed just two hits and struck out 14 with four walks in another complete game victory. She also threw 1 2/3 shutout innings in the regional-opening win over the Gaels.

All-time vs. Oklahoma: Sooners lead 11-0, including 3-0 in Norman. The Sooners swept Mississippi State last season, winning two games in Norman and one at Oklahoma City's Devon Park.

Notable: Senior infielder Nadia Barbary was 3-for-10 with two runs and two RBIs in the regional. ... The Bulldogs have a .985 fielding percentage, second best in the country behind only Missouri. Oklahoma is fifth at .983. ... Mississippi State's .273 batting average is 14th in the SEC. ... The Bulldogs' 2.15 ERA is seventh nationally. ... Former Arizona star Taryne Mowatt-McKinney is Mississippi State's pitching coach.