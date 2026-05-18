Full Schedule Set for the Norman Super Regional

The schedule for the Norman Super Regional is officially set.

Oklahoma will host Mississippi State at Love's Field on Friday at 12 p.m., and the opening contest of the Super Regional will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The all-SEC matchup will continue on Saturday at 12 p.m. in Game 2, which will be broadcast on ESPN. If the teams split the first two contests, there will be a winner-take-all matchup on Sunday. Game time and TV designation for Sunday's contest will be announced at a later date if the contest becomes necessary.

Norman Super Regional Schedule

Game 1: Friday at 12 p.m., ESPN2

Friday at 12 p.m., ESPN2 Game 2: Saturday at 12 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at 12 p.m., ESPN Game 3 (if-necessary): Sunday, TBD

The 3-seeded Sooners rolled through the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament with ease.

OU opened last weekend with an 11-0 victory over Binghamton in five innings, then the Sooners followed that victory up with a 9-0 win over Kansas in five innings.

Oklahoma met Michigan in Sunday's regional final. The Wolverines fell 8-1 as Patty Gasso's team advanced to their 16th-straight Super Regional. The Sooners allowed six hits total through their first three games of the NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State had to hit the road over the weekend, but the Bulldogs were the class of the Eugene Regional.

Led by former Sooner star and graduate assistant Samantha Ricketts, Mississippi State took down Saint Mary's 3-2 in extra innings last Friday before pitcher Alyssa Faircloth threw a no-hitter in a 4-0 victory over Oregon on Saturday.

The Gaels knocked the Ducks out of the regional as Oregon ace Lyndsey Grein was sidelined with an eye infection, but the Bulldogs were able to close out the weekend with a 5-0 victory on Sunday.

Ricketts has now led the Bulldogs to a Super Regional twice, with the last trip coming in 2022.

Gasso and Ricketts are no strangers to battling each other, either.

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The teams have battled eight times since Ricketts took over the program in Starkville.

OU is unbeaten, including a trio of neutral site wins in Louisiana (2021), Irvine, CA, (2022) and at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic (2024).

The Sooners also traveled to Starkville for a pair of victories in 2023, and Oklahoma hosted Mississippi State in SEC play last year, which included a contest in Oklahoma City at Devon Park.

A pair of victories this weekend would see OU advance to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City for the 10th-straight tournament.